New College Hosts Socratic Stage on Immigration Policy Featuring Gov. DeSantis, Border Czar Homan & Fmr DHS Sec. Wolf

Governor Ron DeSantis, Border Czar Tom Homan, and Former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf interviewed by New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran at Socratic Stage Event

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New College of Florida today hosted its fifth event in its 2025 Socratic Stage Dialogue Series, “Borders, National Sovereignty, Rule of Law: What’s Next for U.S. Immigration Policy?” It featured Governor Ron DeSantis, Border Czar Tom Homan, and former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf. The event took place in the Mildred Sainer Pavilion on New College’s campus in Sarasota.On the heels of the worst border crisis in U.S. history, enforcement of immigration law and securing U.S. borders is at the forefront of today’s public policy debate. During today’s event, New College President Richard Corcoran moderated a discussion between the distinguished guest speakers that touched on the importance of border security and holding those who break our laws accountable and assessed where immigration policy has gone wrong and what can be done to put things right.“New College has once again hosted a successful Socratic Stage event promoting civil discourse on one of today’s most pressing and controversial topics,” said President Corcoran. “We are committed to being a place where open dialogue is encouraged and important conversations are had, even when they are challenging. Through these open, honest and respectful discussions, New College is fostering intellectual inquiry and debate and encouraging free speech.”The Socratic Stage at New College is a premier national forum dedicated to intellectual debate, free speech, and civil discourse. With the Socratic Stage, New College seeks to advance civil discourse and engagement by facilitating events that foster open discussion and debate on relevant public policy issues. Such debates or group forums provide opportunity for a wide range of viewpoints and perspectives to be presented. The events are open to ﻿the public and include speakers from within and without the state university community that hold broadly divergent and opposing perspectives.For future events, more details and video access, visit NCF.edu/SocraticStage Founded in 1960, New College of Florida is a top-ranked public liberal arts college and serves as Florida’s Honors College. Recognized for its academic excellence, rigorous inquiry, and commitment to free expression, New College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors, graduate programs in Applied Data Science and Marine Mammal Science, and a growing NAIA athletics program.

