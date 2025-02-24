S. 351, STEWARD Act of 2025

S. 351 would authorize appropriations totaling $34 million annually over the 2025-2029 period for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to award grants, collect data, and prepare reports for recycling and composting programs in the United States.

CBO assumes that the bill will be enacted in 2025 and that the authorized amounts will be provided in each year. On that basis and using the spending patterns for similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $148 million over the 2025-2030 period and $22 million after 2030.

Section 2 would authorize the appropriation of $30 million annually over the 2025-2029 period to EPA for grants to expand access to curbside recycling and construct transfer stations that aggregate recyclable materials for offsite processing. EPA would need to allocate 70 percent of the authorized amounts for grants to communities without access to recycling services or that have insufficient recycling capacity. Grant recipients, including states, local governments, Indian tribes, and public-private partnerships, would have to contribute at least 5 percent of a project’s total cost. The bill would require the agency to report on the program two years after the first grant is awarded and would authorize EPA to use up to 5 percent of the authorized funds for administrative purposes. CBO estimates that implementing that section would cost $128 million over the 2025-2030 period.

Section 3 would authorize the appropriation of $4 million annually over the 2025-2029 period for EPA to collect data and prepare reports that include an inventory of facilities to recover materials in each state and a cost-benefit analysis of recycling and composting. The bill would require EPA to collect standardized recycling data twice a year from states, local communities, and Indian tribes and develop a national recycling rate. CBO estimates that implementing that section would cost $20 million over the 2025-2030 period.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 300 (natural resources and environment).

Table 1. Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under S. 351 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025-2030 Grants for Recycling Facilities Authorization 30 30 30 30 30 0 150 Estimated Outlays 3 15 24 29 30 27 128 Data Collection and Reporting Authorization 4 4 4 4 4 0 20 Estimated Outlays 3 4 4 4 4 1 20 Total Changes Authorization 34 34 34 34 34 0 170 Estimated Outlays 6 19 28 33 34 28 148

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aurora Swanson. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.