BooXkeeping Franchise Expands to Seminole County, Florida, with New Franchisee Ross Duhaime

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BooXkeeping , the fast-growing bookkeeping franchise dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized businesses, proudly announces its expansion into Seminole County, Florida. The newest franchise location will be led by Ross Duhaime, a seasoned corporate professional turned entrepreneur, who is eager to bring financial clarity and efficiency to local business owners.After spending 34 years in the corporate world, Duhaime sought a new opportunity that would allow him to take control of his career and build something of his own. His background, coupled with an MBA and a strong passion for accounting, made BooXkeeping a natural fit.“I’ve been in the corporate world for decades and have seen both the highs and the lows, including multiple workforce reductions,” said Duhaime. “At this stage in my career, I wanted to take a different approach and build something on my terms. I was drawn to BooXkeeping because of its strong support system, family-oriented culture, and commitment to franchisee success. It was clear to me that this is a brand that values collaboration over competition, and that stood out.”BooXkeeping provides small business owners with reliable, high-quality bookkeeping services, helping them focus on what they do best — running their businesses. Duhaime recognizes the critical need for these services, especially among entrepreneurs who may not have the time or expertise to manage their financial records effectively.“Every business needs bookkeeping, but many small business owners don’t want to handle it themselves or pay a CPA a premium to do it for them,” Duhaime said. “That’s where BooXkeeping comes in. We provide an affordable, relationship-driven solution that allows business owners to stay on top of their finances and make informed decisions without the stress of managing the books themselves.”BooXkeeping’s franchise model is designed for entrepreneurs looking for a flexible, scalable business opportunity without the need for a brick-and-mortar location. With comprehensive training, ongoing support, and an emphasis on building strong client relationships, BooXkeeping empowers its franchisees to thrive.“We are thrilled to welcome Ross to the BooXkeeping family,” said Max Emma , CEO and Co-Founder of BooXkeeping. “His extensive corporate experience, combined with his passion for financial management and entrepreneurship, makes him an ideal fit for our brand. We do not doubt that he will make a meaningful impact on the small business community in Seminole County.”The Seminole County franchise marks another milestone in BooXkeeping’s national expansion as it continues to attract franchisees from diverse professional backgrounds. By simplifying bookkeeping for business owners, BooXkeeping is revolutionizing how entrepreneurs manage their financial health.ABOUT BOOXKEEPING:BooXkeeping is a bookkeeping franchise that combines professional expertise with genuine human connection to provide cutting-edge bookkeeping services for small and medium-sized businesses, franchisees, franchisors, CPA firms, and more. Founded by Max and Elena Emma, two entrepreneurial immigrants with in-depth experience in finance and accounting, the brand’s journey spans over 20 years. Today, with 13 franchise locations across the country and one corporate location, BooXkeeping has emerged as a unique player in the bookkeeping industry, emphasizing a human-driven approach and personalized service. To learn more visit: https://www.booxkeepingfranchise.com/

