LOGOS Faith Development Secures $3.5 Million to Convert Former School into Affordable Housing in Long Beach

Street view of 6380 Orange Avenue in Long Beach, CA. (Courtesy: Google Street View) Pastor Martin Porter (right) meets with SoLa Impact’s Senior Director of Special Projects, Shirley Montalvo (left), at The Beehive ahead of The SoLa Foundation’s “A Day of Recovery & Resilience” to provide resources and healing for families affected by the LA wildfires.

New Philadelphia AME Church, HTA Construction & Development Inc, Gensler, & SoLa Impact Join Forces with LOGOS to Deliver Housing for Displaced Families.

At LOGOS, we prioritize equity and resiliency—ensuring that communities can remain rooted where they’ve established generational ties. This project is a reflection of that commitment.” — Pastor Martin Porter, Founder & Managing Partner of LOGOS Faith Development

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOGOS Faith Development, in partnership with New Philadelphia AME Church and in collaboration with world-renowned architecture firm Gensler, local and leading general contractor firm, HTA Construction & Development Inc, First Bank, and the assistance of affordable housing powerhouse SoLa Impact, has secured $3.5 million in committed funding to advance an innovative, affordable housing project in Long Beach. This adaptive reuse initiative will transform a long unused building at 6380 Orange Avenue into a two-story, 11-unit affordable housing complex, providing high-quality residences for local families facing housing insecurity.The development is designed to serve current Long Beach residents needing affordable, stable housing. The project will also feature a family enrichment center and computer lab, reinforcing its commitment to community support and long-term empowerment.LOGOS has secured this funding through a combination of city funds, agreements from their strategic partners to drive down costs by offering discounted, or “low-bono,” rates, and donating their entire development fee to ensure the project's success.“This initiative is a true testament to what’s possible when public and private partners unite for social impact,” said Pastor Martin Porter, Founder & Managing Partner of LOGOS Development. “At LOGOS, we prioritize equity and resilience—ensuring that communities can remain rooted where they’ve established generational ties. LOGOS has committed all fees for the project through upfront and deferred contributions.”Gensler’s Kevin Sherrod, Practice Area Leader for Arts and Culture at Gensler Los Angeles, will lead the project’s design. Sherrod, known for his design justice and community resilience expertise, has worked on transformative projects such as the Debbie Allen Dance Academy and Midnight Mission’s Tide Loads of Hope Project in Skid Row.“Design has the power to shape communities and provide lasting solutions to social challenges,” said Kevin Sherrod. “Through this project, we’re creating not just housing but a space that uplifts and honors the community’s legacy.”Moreover, Gensler will reduce their total project fees by nearly 90%. Their low-bono commitment aims to help alleviate the financial burden on the landowners and ensure the project’s viability.This collaboration also includes key support from David Culen founder of Y Realty, American Family Housing, LOOP Studios, and additional stakeholders contributing pro bono or at-cost. Long Beach's HTA Construction & Development will serve as the general contractor for the adaptive reuse project."At HTA Construction, we are honored to apply our expertise to this project that prioritizes both quality and community impact for Long Beach families," remarks Louis Prada, Jr., President of HTA. "Adaptive reuse is a smart, sustainable approach to addressing housing shortages, and we are proud to partner with LOGOS to help revitalize our community through affordable housing."“New Philly AME Church is dedicated to serving those in need,” said Rev. Darryl Walker, Senior Pastor of New Philly AME Church. “This partnership is an exciting step toward transforming an unused building into quality, affordable housing that can truly make a difference.”Construction will begin in the third quarter of 2025, with the project expected to be permitted by this summer. This project represents a powerful collaboration between faith, design, and social impact to create lasting change. LOGOS Faith Development and its partners are repurposing underutilized space into much-needed housing, laying the foundation for a more inclusive and resilient Long Beach community.About GenslerGensler is a global architecture, design, and planning firm with 52 offices worldwide. The firm is dedicated to creating a better world through design and is widely recognized for its expertise in arts, culture, and community projects.About LOGOS Faith DevelopmentLOGOS Faith Development focuses on building vibrant, resilient communities through heritage, equity, and honor. Committed to preserving generational ties and fostering growth, LOGOS develops projects that enhance neighborhoods and elevate quality of life.About HTA Construction & Development, Inc.HTA Construction & Development Inc. provides efficient, high-quality construction solutions for homes, businesses, and multi-unit properties throughout Los Angeles, San Diego, and Orange County. Since 2018, HTA has completed and permitted thousands of new construction and remodeling projects, consistently delivering exceptional results while optimizing efficiency and cost-savings. Under the leadership of President Louis Parada, Jr., HTA has become a recognized industry leader, particularly in the affordable housing sector, driven by a commitment to excellence and collaborative partnerships.###For all media inquiries or requests for interview, please contact:Raquel Lozano | Director, Community & Engagement, LOOP StudiosE: hello@loopstudios.com W: www.loopstudios.com

