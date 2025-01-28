Nicus Introduces FMDB™ for IT Asset Management
Unlock Comprehensive TCO Insights Across the Asset Lifecycle in ServiceNow
Nicus Software’s FMDB for ITAM extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform.”ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicus Software, Inc. (Nicus), a leading provider of enterprise IT Financial Management (ITFM) solutions, has announced FMDB™ for IT Asset Management (ITAM), now available in the ServiceNow® Store. FMDB for ITAM seamlessly integrates Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) data with the ServiceNow® ITAM workflow, empowering stakeholders to communicate IT value and make more informed decisions.
FMDB for IT Asset Management is the first in a line of workflow-specific applications powered by FMDB for ServiceNow (see today’s corresponding announcement). Each FMDB application is built to provide enterprises with unparalleled cost visibility, helping organizations optimize their technology investments.
The ServiceNow ITAM workflow enables customers to manage the end-to-end lifecycle of hardware, software, cloud IT assets and enterprise assets from a single platform. The integration of TCO data delivers critical financial insights to asset owners and IT leaders, helping align IT investments with business objectives.
“While some organizations capture asset purchase price, they miss 60-70% of an asset’s total cost. True TCO must include all direct and indirect costs – including internal and external labor,” says Trevor Quesenberry, Director of ServiceNow Products at Nicus. “FMDB for IT Asset Management simplifies TCO management, equipping asset owners to actively and accurately manage costs with precision at each phase of the asset lifecycle. This marks a significant step forward in ITAM maturity.”
“Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we’re trying to solve,” said Erica Volini, executive vice president, worldwide industries, partners, and go-to-market at ServiceNow. "Nicus Software’s FMDB for ITAM extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business.”
FMDB for IT Asset Management enables ServiceNow customers to import, validate and map general ledger finance data to assets, reconcile the finance fixed asset list against the ITAM asset list, associate internal and external labor costs, and allocate all asset category costs by asset phase.
With FMDB for IT Asset Management, stakeholders can:
- Manage TCO with unmatched accuracy
- Optimize costs at every lifecycle phase
- Quantify and eliminate unnecessary assets and technical debt
- Use financial insights to better manage maintenance and renewals
- Support enterprise architecture with comprehensive financial data
Free 30-Day Trial Program
Nicus offers a complimentary 30-day trial of FMDB for IT Asset Management. The trial includes expert-led onboarding sessions, ensuring rapid implementation and time to value. ServiceNow customers can request a 30-day trial in the ServiceNow App Store or by reaching out to Nicus directly.
Learn more about Nicus FMDB for IT Asset Management at www.nicus.com.
About Nicus
Nicus is a leading provider of enterprise IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) software tailored to the needs of high-performance enterprise businesses and public sector organizations. Nicus enables more informed and strategic technology decisions, helping IT leaders and practitioners communicate the value of IT within their respective organizations. Through a comprehensive software suite including solutions for IT Planning, Cost Transparency, Cloud Transparency, Bill of IT, Application TCO, and more, Nicus elevates IT to empower businesses. The Nicus platform is available natively on ServiceNow and the Nicus Cloud. Nicus FMDB is available exclusively on ServiceNow. Learn more at www.nicus.com.
