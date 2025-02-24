Public meeting scheduled for US287/Third Street project

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and Knife River will be hosting a public meeting to discuss the upcoming construction project on US287/Third Street in Laramie. The meeting will be held on Thursday, February 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Moose Lodge at 409 South Third Street in Laramie.

The intent of this meeting is to present the project scope and schedule to local businesses and residents. To alleviate major impacts to businesses, we encourage all to come and chat with our engineers and contractors.

“WYDOT understands the impact urban projects have on the community. We want to make sure the correct information is being dispersed to the businesses and residents effectively,” said Resident Engineer Kory Cramer.

A short presentation will begin at 5:45 p.m. WYDOT will present the scope and project details and Knife River will explain the schedule and timeline.

WYDOT officials and other subject matter experts will be on-hand to answer questions and discuss any concerns the public may have.