Governor Kotek Testifies in Support of Statewide Shelter Program for Unhoused Oregonians

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek testified in support of House Bill 3644 during a public hearing in the House Committee on Housing and Homelessness. The bill creates an ongoing statewide shelter program administered by Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) to reduce unsheltered homelessness and transition people from homelessness into housing stability and appropriates $218 million for the program. The bill is the result of a joint workgroup created by the Governor and Representative Pam Marsh (D-Ashland).

“When I came into office, it was clear Oregon was facing a humanitarian crisis in our state and we had to make big, bold moves – fast,” Governor Kotek said. “Through partnership with the Legislature, we supported a new, statewide shelter system, grounded in regional coordination, clear plans, and specific outcomes. Now thousands of Oregonians know where they are going to sleep tonight. House Bill 3644 keeps those shelters open and provides stability for the system going forward.”

By July, Oregon is projected to support over 4,800 shelter beds, rehouse 3,300 households, and prevent another 24,000 households from experiencing homelessness. Much of this progress is due to one-time or emergency funding, and an ongoing, sustainable shelter system is needed to stay the course and create an Oregon where no one must sleep outside.

House Bill 3644 codifies the structure established through the Governor’s statewide homelessness emergency into law, giving communities the stability and flexibility they need to sustain their efforts addressing homelessness. OHCS will administer the program funds, enter into agreements with regional coordinators, set rules and guidelines, and track outcomes. Regional coordinators will be selected by OHCS for each region.

On the Governor’s first day in office, she issued Executive Order 23-02, declaring a statewide homelessness emergency and called on the legislature to take immediate action. Less than 60 days later, she signed the $155 million Homelessness Emergency Response Package. That summer, the Governor signed Senate Bill 5511 into law, which included resources to continue operations established under the homelessness state of emergency and expand statewide efforts to reduce and prevent homelessness for the 2023-2025 biennium.

###

