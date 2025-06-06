Governor Kotek and OHCS Announce Funding for More Oregonians to Own Homes

Today, Governor Tina Kotek and Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) announced funding awards to 18 homeownership development projects to create 239 affordable homes across Oregon. This funding announced today supports eight rural projects, including in La Grande and Coos Bay, communities the Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) Homeownership program is reaching for the first time. The homes will be available for ownership by low-income earners and members of historically underserved communities.

“As we help families from sleeping on the streets to housing stability, we must also help working class Oregonians have the opportunity to become homeowners, no matter their zip code,” Governor Kotek said. “These projects will go a long way to helping working Oregonians afford to live where they work, and families to build a life in the communities that suit them best.”

“Together, we are delivering on the promise to increase the supply of affordable and available homes,” OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell said. “Having an affordable place to call home is the foundation for so much in life and in our economy. Our vision, our actions, and our outcomes are all about making everyday life better for Oregonians.”

The funding announced today includes two developments serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, seven projects that will use modular, factory-built, or other forms of partially off-site construction, and six projects that will create net-zero homes.

Below are the 18 affordable homeownership developments to receive funding.

Housing Development

Awardee

Location

Number of Homes

Affordable Albina

Leaven Community

Portland

12

Albany Habitat Ermine Project

Albany Area Habitat for Humanity

Albany

6

Bear Creek Village

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend

8

Carey Boulevard

Habitat for Humanity Portland Region

Portland

30

Cathedral Park Cohousing

Our Home Inclusive Community Collaborative

Portland

11

Frontier Court

Grande Ronde Valley Habitat for Humanity

La Grande

14

Larch Grove

Thistle & Nest

Bend

13

Makara Landing

Thistle & Nest

Lincoln City

7

Mills Lane

West Tuality Habitat for Humanity

Forest Grove

11

NE 13th Ave Homeownership Project

Self Enhancement, Inc

Portland

31

Park View

Habitat for Humanity La Pine Sunriver

La Pine

10

Rooted at Northpoint

Northwest Community Housing Foundation

Redmond

14

Rosa Village Co-Op

SquareOne Villages

Eugene

52

SE Naomi Way

McMinnville Area Habitat for Humanity

McMinnville

3

Southtown III

DevNW

Corvallis

11

Waldport Forest Pkwy

Habitat for Humanity Lincoln County

Waldport

1

Wall St Duplex

Coos County Habitat for Humanity

Coos Bay

2

Woodlands Phase 2

Sisters Habitat for Humanity

Sisters

3



Since her first day in office, the Governor’s administration has advanced long-term and short-term solutions to build the homes Oregonians need, at a cost they can afford. As a result, the Housing Accountability and Production Office (HAPO) and a moderate-income revolving loan (MIRL) fund to support cities and counties in developing more housing have already been established. Through these programs, the state estimates that 2,800 affordable housing units will be financed and needed infrastructure to support over 25,000 affordable and market rate housing units will be constructed.

In the 2025 Legislative Session, the Governor has continued that work, including her effort to legalize middle housing in more places (HB 2138) and the creation of the Governor’s Housing Infrastructure Production Fund (HB 3031). The Governor continues to advocate for LIFT funding for both homeownership opportunities like the funding announced today, and affordable rental developments.

