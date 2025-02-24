RELEASE: ‘IOLANI SCHOOL WINS THE 2025 HAWAIʻI LIFESMARTS STATE COMPETITION
‘IOLANI SCHOOL WINS THE 2025 HAWAIʻI LIFESMARTS STATE COMPETITION
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 21, 2025
HONOLULU — The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Business Registration Division and Insurance Division, and Hawaiʻi Credit Union League (HCUL) announces that the team from ‘Iolani School today won the annual Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts State Competition at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu.
The competition tests students on their knowledge of personal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology, and consumer rights and responsibilities. Following the preliminary online portion of the competition, top scoring teams from Kalani, ‘Iolani and Waipahu High Schools were invited to compete in today’s in-person competition, where they tested their skills through a “speed smarts” activity, and game show-style buzzer rounds.
‘Iolani School will go on to represent Hawaiʻi at the National LifeSmarts Competition in Chicago, Illinois from April 24 – 27, 2025. Members of the team are: Kevin Fleming (team captain), Jeremy Choi, Cade McDevitt, Tyler Hijirida, and Ryan Chan. The team was coached by Kit U Wong.
“Congratulations to ‘Iolani School as it advances to the National Competition in Chicago,” said Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Director Nadine Ando. “The LifeSmarts program teaches our students practical, real-life skills that they will need as they enter adulthood, and we are proud to be a sponsor of this statewide program. Thank you to our staff, volunteers, and community partners for their generous contributions towards another successful year of Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts.”
2025 Hawaiʻi State Competition Community Supporters include:
- Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union
- Amazon Web Services
- Better Business Bureau
- Big Island Federal Credit Union
- Cisco
- Coastal Construction Co., Inc.
- eWorld Enterprise Solutions, Inc., Google Cloud
- Farmers Hawaiʻi
- Hawaiʻi Community Federal Credit Union
- Hawaiʻi Credit Union League
- Hawaii Government Employees Association (HGEA)
- Hawaiʻi Information Service
- Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union
- HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union Foundation
- Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local 1186
- Laborers-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust (LECET)
- Outrigger Resorts & Hotels
- Pacxa
- Pasha Group and Pasha Hawaiʻi
- Pearl Hawaiʻi Federal Credit Union
- Schofield Federal Credit Union
- SHI International Corp.
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Shidler College of Business, Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship (PACE)
- Walmart
Visit www.LifeSmartsHawaii.com for more information.
LINK: PHOTOS AND B-ROLL
LifeSmarts is a national consumer education program that prepares students to enter the real world as smart consumers by teaching them the skills needed to succeed in today’s global marketplace. The program is run by the National Consumers League and sponsored locally by the DCCA Business Registration Division and Insurance Division, in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Credit Union League.
