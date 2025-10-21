RELEASE: COMMISSIONER OF SECURITIES ORDERS CEASE AND DESIST AGAINST TEAPRESSO BAR LLC

News Releases Posted on Oct 17, 2025 in BREG

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

BUSINESS REGISTRATION DIVISION

TY Y. NOHARA

COMMISSIONER OF SECURITIES

COMMISSIONER OF SECURITIES ORDERS CEASE AND DESIST AGAINST TEAPRESSO BAR LLC

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 17, 2025

HONOLULU — The state of Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Commissioner of Securities, Ty Y. Nohara, issued a Preliminary Order to Cease and Desist and Notice of Right to Request a Hearing against franchisor Teapresso Bar LLC (Teapresso) for violating state franchise laws.

The order alleges that, between December 2016 and July 2021, Teapresso, a Hawaiʻi limited liability company, whose sole managing member was Thanh “Steve” Nguyen, granted 26 Teapresso Bar franchises in Hawaiʻi in violation of state franchise laws. Specifically, Teapresso failed to provide an offering circular to prospective franchisees prior to the sale of the franchises, and also failed to file required documents with the Commissioner, as required by Chapter 482E of the Hawaii Revised Statutes. Teapresso is ordered to cease and desist from selling or making an offer to sell, purchase, or transfer a Teapresso Bar franchise or any other franchise within the state of Hawaiʻi and pay a civil penalty of $100,000.

“Hawaiʻi’s franchise laws help ensure that prospective franchisees receive certain key information before taking on the significant risks of investing in a franchise,” said Commissioner Nohara.

Teapresso Bars are food and beverage establishments that specialize in coffee and boba tea. Anyone who has purchased a Teapresso Bar franchise, or who may have information about this matter, is urged to contact the DCCA’s Securities Enforcement Branch at 808-586-2740 or [email protected].

A copy of the Preliminary Order to Cease and Desist and Notice of Right to Request a Hearing is available at link here.

###

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-7582

Email: [email protected]