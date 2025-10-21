Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,113 in the last 365 days.

RELEASE: COMMISSIONER OF SECURITIES ORDERS CEASE AND DESIST AGAINST TEAPRESSO BAR LLC

Posted on Oct 17, 2025 in BREG, News Releases

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA 

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

BUSINESS REGISTRATION DIVISION 

TY Y. NOHARA

COMMISSIONER OF SECURITIES

 

COMMISSIONER OF SECURITIES ORDERS CEASE AND DESIST AGAINST TEAPRESSO BAR LLC

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 17, 2025

HONOLULU — The state of Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Commissioner of Securities, Ty Y. Nohara, issued a Preliminary Order to Cease and Desist and Notice of Right to Request a Hearing against franchisor Teapresso Bar LLC (Teapresso) for violating state franchise laws.

The order alleges that, between December 2016 and July 2021, Teapresso, a Hawaiʻi limited liability company, whose sole managing member was Thanh “Steve” Nguyen, granted 26 Teapresso Bar franchises in Hawaiʻi in violation of state franchise laws.  Specifically, Teapresso failed to provide an offering circular to prospective franchisees prior to the sale of the franchises, and also failed to file required documents with the Commissioner, as required by Chapter 482E of the Hawaii Revised Statutes.  Teapresso is ordered to cease and desist from selling or making an offer to sell, purchase, or transfer a Teapresso Bar franchise or any other franchise within the state of Hawaiʻi and pay a civil penalty of $100,000.

“Hawaiʻi’s franchise laws help ensure that prospective franchisees receive certain key information before taking on the significant risks of investing in a franchise,” said Commissioner Nohara.

Teapresso Bars are food and beverage establishments that specialize in coffee and boba tea. Anyone who has purchased a Teapresso Bar franchise, or who may have information about this matter, is urged to contact the DCCA’s Securities Enforcement Branch at 808-586-2740 or [email protected].

A copy of the Preliminary Order to Cease and Desist and Notice of Right to Request a Hearing is available at link here.

###

Media Contact:
William Nhieu
Communications Officer
Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, State of Hawai‘i
Phone: 808-586-7582
Email: [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RELEASE: COMMISSIONER OF SECURITIES ORDERS CEASE AND DESIST AGAINST TEAPRESSO BAR LLC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more