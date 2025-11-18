RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (Through October 2025)

OAH Posted on Nov 17, 2025 in News Releases

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

OFFICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARINGS

DENISE P. BALANAY

SENIOR HEARINGS OFFICER

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

(Through October 2025)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 17, 2025

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of October 2025, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

PEST CONTROL BOARD

Respondent: Delia-Ann Mele Miske, aka Delia-Anne Fabro, aka

Delia-Anne Fabro-Miske

Case Number: PCO 2021-19-L + 13 cases

Sanction: License revocation

Effective Date: 9-29-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was the Principle RME for Kamaʻaina Termite & Pest Control, Inc. when the Board issued a Final Order revoking the entity’s license on March 18, 2024, based on a violation of HRS § 460J-15(a)(4), and that pursuant to HAR § 16-94-26.1, Respondent’s license may be revoked. (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

MEDICAL BOARD

Respondent: Aman K. Patel, aka Nimishkumar Kantilal Patel,

aka Nimish Kantilal Patel

Case Number: MED 2025-26-L

Sanction: License restricted

Effective Date: 8-14-25

Pursuant to HRS §§ 436B-7, 453-8(a)(11), 453-8.2 and 453-8.6(d), Respondent’s license shall be revoked upon RICO filing an affidavit attesting to, and providing evidence of, the state of Maryland’s revocation of Respondent’s license. (Board’s Final Order.)

Respondent: Franklin C. H. Lee

Case Number: MED 2023-172-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 8-14-25

RICO alleges that in Respondent’s November 6, 2023 renewal application, Respondent answered “No” to the question, “Since you last filed an application (initial/renewal) with the Board, regarding professional liability, participation in any health plan or Federal or State health care program: 1. Have any claims of malpractice been filed against you,” and that Respondent was named a defendant in 1CCV-22-0000523 filed May 4, 2022, in potential violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(15). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Henry A. Sakow (Hawaiʻi)

Case Number: MED 2024-0292-L

Sanction: Voluntary license surrender

Effective Date: 8-14-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Georgia and failed to timely report the disciplinary action to the Board, in potential violation of HRS §§ 453-8(a)(11) and 453-8(a)(14). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Eesha R. Bhattacharyya

Case Number: MED 2024-0187-L

Sanction: $1,500 fine

Effective Date: 8-14-25

RICO alleges that on or about February 16, 2022, a complaint alleging negligence was filed against Respondent in the First Circuit, state of Hawaiʻi and an amended complaint filed June 30, 2023, that a complaint alleging negligence was filed against Respondent in June 19, 2023, in the First Circuit, state of Hawaiʻi, and that on a November 7, 2023 renewal application, Respondent answered “No” to the question, “Since you last filed an application (initial/renewal) with the Board, regarding professional liability, participation in any health plan or Federal or State health care program: 1. Have any claims of malpractice been filed against you,” in potential violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(6). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: William M. Dang

Case Number: MED 2024-140-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 8-14-25

RICO alleges that in Respondent’s January 14, 2021 application, Respondent answered “No” to the question, “Since you last filed an application (initial/renewal) with the Board, regarding professional liability, participation in any health plan or Federal or State health care program: 1. Have any claims of malpractice been filed against you,” that Respondent was named as a defendant in 1CCV-21-0000207, and that a claim was filed for the Medical Inquiry and Conciliation Panel on October 22, 2021, which named Respondent, in potential violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(15). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Qasem Noori

Case Number: MED 2025-51-L

Sanction: Voluntary relinquishment of license

Effective Date: 8-14-25

RICO alleges that in Respondent’s June 14, 2024 application, Respondent answered “No” to the questions, “With regard to any medical license to practice in any state or country: ***c) Are you currently being investigated,”(sic) and “Since you last filed an application (initial/renewal) with the Board, regarding professional liability, participation in any health plan or Federal or State health care program: 1. Have any claims of malpractice been filed against you.” Respondent was being investigated by the state of California with a hearing set in June 2025, in potential violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(15). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Amir M. Qureshi

Case Number: MED 2025-0005-L

Sanction: $3,000 fine

Effective Date: 8-14-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the states of Arkansas and Texas and failed to timely report the Arkansas disciplinary action to the Board, in potential violation of HRS §§ 453-8(a)(11) and 453-8(a)(14). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Roy M. Matsuyama (Maui)

Case Number: MED 2019-84-L

Sanction: $2,000 restitution and $3,000 fine

Effective Date: 8-14-25

On December 2, 2024, RICO filed a petition for disciplinary action against Respondent alleging that on April 7, 2017, Respondent performed a colonoscopy with polypectomy on Patient A and initialed the Operative Report stating a polyp was identified and sent for testing and noting diverticulosis as a finding, that on April 10, 2017, Respondent spoke with Patient A and discussed the polyp finding, negative pathology and recommended seven year repeat colonoscopy and sent a letter to Patient A’s primary care provider with the Operative Report and pathology results, that Patient A was diagnosed with acute diverticulitis in 2019, and that Respondent did not report this RICO case in his 2019 renewal application, in potential violation of HRS §§ 453-8(a)(9), 436B-19(2), 453-8(a)(6), 453-8(a)(15), and 453-8(a)(7). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

Respondent: Associated Real Estate Advisors LLC

Case Number: REC 2024-233-L

Sanction: $1,500 fine

Effective Date: 10-24-25

RICO alleges that Respondent used an unlicensed guard agency to provide security and patrol at three separate commercial real estate properties under its management, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(16). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Kelly Suzuki-Shreve

Case Number: REC 2024-233-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 10-24-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was the designated principal broker of a real estate brokerage firm that used an unlicensed guard agency to provide security and patrol at three separate commercial real estate properties under its management, in potential violation of HRS §§ 467-1.6(a) and 467-1.6(b)(5). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Sidney Jung

Case Number: REC 2024-233-L

Sanction: $250 fine

Effective Date: 10-24-25

RICO alleges that Respondent used an unlicensed guard agency to provide security and patrol at three separate commercial real estate properties under Respondent’s and her then-real estate brokerage firm’s management, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(16). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF OPTOMETRY

Respondent: Lizbeth R. Delgado

Case Number: OPT 2025-0003-L

Sanction: Voluntary license surrender

Effective Date: 8-11-25

RICO alleges that in Respondent’s January 2, 2024, renewal application, Respondent certified that Respondent “met the CE requirements as contained in subchapter 7 of the Board’s administrative rules,” that Respondent was required to complete 36 hours of CE courses for the licensing period, and that Respondent completed 31 hours of Board approved CE, in potential violation of HRS §§ 459-7(d), 459-7.4(b)(5), and 459-9(1). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.

# # #

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Phone: 808-586-7582

Email: [email protected]