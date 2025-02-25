EPC to Showcase GaN-Powered Innovations for AI, Robotics and High-Density Power Conversion Applications at APEC 2025

EPC’s GaN Experts will be available during APEC, showcasing the latest generation of GaN FETs and ICs in a wide variety of applications.

At APEC 2025, we are excited to showcase how EPC’s GaN solutions are setting new benchmarks in power conversion and efficiency,” — Nick Cataldo, VP of Sales and Marketing

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC , the world’s leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride ( GaN )-based power solutions, is set to highlight cutting-edge advancements in AI, robotics, and other high-density power conversion applications at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) 2025. During the event, held from March 16 to March 20 in Atlanta, GA, EPC will focus on demonstrating how GaN is revolutionizing AI infrastructure, humanoid robotics, industrial and consumer applications in booth 1231.AI = GaN: Enabling the Next Generation of AI ServersArtificial intelligence requires ultra-efficient power conversion to sustain increasing computing densities. EPC’s latest GaN solutions for AC/DC server power and 48 V DC-DC GPU power reduce losses, increase power density, improve thermal management, and offer superior efficiency.Motor Drives: Powering Robotics, Automation, and MoreFrom industrial automation to consumer electronics, GaN-based motor drives offer higher efficiency, smaller size, and improved performance over traditional silicon-based solutions. EPC will showcase live demonstrations of GaN-powered drives in applications such as:• Power tools – Enhanced battery life and performance with GaN motor drives.• Humanoids & quadrupeds – Next-generation robotics with faster response times and increased power efficiency.• Vacuum cleaners & delivery bots – Smarter, more autonomous systems benefiting from GaN’s high-speed switching and power density.Visit EPC at APEC 2024 • Schedule a Meeting: EPC’s technical experts, including CEO Dr. Alex Lidow, will be on-site to discuss how GaN is driving innovation across multiple industries. To schedule a meeting during APEC 2025 contact info@epc-co.com• Exhibition Booth # 1231: Visit EPC’s booth to explore our comprehensive portfolio of GaN-based solutions. See firsthand the superior performance in live demonstration• Technical Presentations: Attend our technical sessions to gain insights into the latest trends and advancements in GaN power conversion technology.o Enhance Traction Motor Efficiency using a GaN based Four-Level Flying Capacitors InverterIndustry Session (IS03.3): March 18 at 9:20 a.m.Speaker: Marco Palmao Debate Session 1: SiC vs GaN – Which will lead in power conversion?March 18 at 4:30 p.m.Panelist: Alex Lidow, Ph.D.o High performance 5 kW, 4-Level totem-pole PFC converter using 200 V GaN FETs for open compute serversIndustry Session (IS12.2): March 19 at 8:55 a.m.Speaker: Michael de Rooij, Ph.D.o Powerstage GaN Integrated Circuits Operation in Robotic ApplicationsIndustry Session (IS14.4): March 19 at 2:45 p.m.Speaker: Marco Palma“At APEC 2025, we are excited to showcase how EPC’s GaN solutions are setting new benchmarks in power conversion and efficiency,” said Nick Cataldo, VP of Sales and Marketing at EPC.eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

