SFA Op-Ed on Competitive Endurance Highlights Space Force’s Warfighting Focus
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) has published a compelling new op-ed on its website, pushing back against recent critiques of the U.S. Space Force’s Competitive Endurance strategy and its commitment to warfighting. The article, titled “The Space Force Is Focused on Warfighting—And Its Actions Prove It,” refutes claims that the Service lacks a warfighter ethos and underscores the deliberate steps taken to ensure space superiority.
The op-ed responds to commentary surrounding the Mitchell Institute’s Space Endurance Workshop report, which raised concerns about the Space Force’s strategic framework. It argues that while debate is necessary to refine military strategy, critics fail to acknowledge the full scope of the Space Force’s doctrine, force structure, and training initiatives—all of which are geared toward building a combat-credible force.
Key points from the op-ed include:
Competitive Endurance is a warfighting strategy. Contrary to misconceptions, the Space Force’s doctrine aligns with Joint Force superiority concepts, emphasizing the need to “contest and control the space domain in a prompt and sustained manner.”
Guardians are combat-focused. The Service has restructured its force presentation model, standing up combat squadrons and detachments to integrate seamlessly with Joint warfighting efforts.
Investment in training and readiness. The Space Force has significantly increased funding for operational test and training infrastructure, expanding its wargaming and exercise portfolio to include Space Flag, Polaris Hammer, and electromagnetic/cyber warfare drills.
Budget priorities reflect warfighting needs. The FY25 budget request includes billions for space domain awareness, missile warning, SATCOM, space control, and Guardian readiness—all reinforcing combat capability.
Military functions cannot be outsourced. While commercial partnerships play an important role, the Space Force maintains sole responsibility for critical warfighting missions such as combat power projection, electromagnetic warfare, and missile warning.
“The Space Force isn’t just talking about warfighting—it is actively building the structures, capabilities, and ethos necessary to achieve space superiority,” the op-ed states. “Dismissing its warfighting focus ignores the reality of its actions. In an era of increasing competition in space, the U.S. cannot afford to underestimate the Space Force’s role in securing and sustaining strategic advantage.”
The full op-ed is available on the Space Force Association website at https://ussfa.org/competitive-endurance-the-space-forces-warfighting-imperative/.
About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Karen Lawrie
Space Force Association
karen.lawrie@ussfa.org
