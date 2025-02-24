The Curtain Closes on the 19th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival

Beaufort International Film Festival 2025 Stories of Historical Significance

Beaufort Hugs and Southern Hospitality Aplenty As BIFF 2025 Wraps

We were honored to have so many filmmakers from around the world in our tiny but beautiful sea island city to showcase their work.” — Ron Tucker, President, Beaufort Film Society

BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 19th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival taking place in Beaufort, SC wrapped on Sunday night with winners named in 17 categories. Filmmakers, Film Lovers and hundreds of first time BIFFers took in the 6 days of film screenings that included 8 World Premieres and 46 South Carolina Premieres with an average attendance of 300 people per screening. The Winners are:

Legends & Legacies Award: Tim Gray, World War II Foundation, South Kingstown, RI

Behind the Scenes Award: Lee Donaldson, Charleston, SC

Best Screenplay: Poster Girls, Written by Christina Capra, Charlotte, NC

Best Animation: Gleam, Directed by Anna Palmtag, Cary, NC

Best Student Film: Two Breaths, Directed by Kateryna Kurganska, West Hollywood, CA

Best Short Film: Neither Donkey Nor Horse, Directed by Robin Wang, Los Angeles, CA

Best Documentary Feature: Segal, Directed by Vernon Alfredo Davidson & Ryan Krayser, Calabasas, CA

Best Documentary Short: 1001 Cuts, Directed by Sarah M. Temkin, Washington, DC

Best Feature Film: Seance, Directed by Vivian Kerr, Los Angeles, CA

Duty & Honor Award: Running Towards the Fire: A War Correspondent's Story, Directed by Bernard McCoy, Lincoln, NE

Best Actor: Boyd Gaines, Silver Sizzle, Directed by Brian Russell, Fairfield, CT

Best Actress: Scottie Thompson, Seance, Directed by Vivian Kerr, Los Angeles, CA

Best Director: Robin Wang, Neither Donkey Nor Horse, Los Angeles, CA

Best Comedy: Ms. Rossi 3: Ms. Rossi Meets the Mob, Directed by Pat Battistini, Santa Clarita, CA

Best Ensemble Cast: Game Night, Directed by Rob Figueroa, Montclair, NJ

Best Score/Music: Brandon Jung & Nathan Wang, Neither Donkey Nor Horse, Directed by Robin Wang, Los Angeles, CA

Audience Choice Award: Where Were You, Directed by Phillip Abraham, Produced by Leah Abraham

The Beaufort International Film Festival is produced by the Beaufort Film Society. For more information, visit beaufortfilmfestival.com.

The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.

