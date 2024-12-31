Tim Gray to Receive Inaugural Legends & Legacies Award by the Beaufort Film Society

Stories of Historical Significance Tim Gray, Founder WWII Foundation Beaufort International Film Festival 2025

Tim Gray, Founder of the World War II Foundation has produced 40 documentary films on the personal stories from World War II

Tim Gray has an unparalleled knowledge of unique stories from World War II and he unselfishly shares those stories with us through his many documentary programs.” — Ron Tucker, President, Beaufort Film Society

BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beaufort Film Society announced today that it will present the inaugural Legends & Legacies Award to Tim Gray, President and Founder of the World War II Foundation, at the 19th annual Beaufort International Film Festival taking place February 18 – 23, 2025 in Beaufort, SC.

Tim Gray and the non-profit World War II Foundation have produced 40 documentary films on the personal stories of World War II. He has received six regional Emmy Awards for his work and dozens of International film awards and films rank in the top five of most requested programs nationally by PBS affiliates. Tim has also been honored with American Public Television’s prestigious National Programming Excellence Award. Films produced by Tim are shot on location in Europe and the Pacific and narrated by celebrity voices, including Tom Brokaw, Gary Sinise, Paul Giamatti, Keith Morrison, Kevin Bacon, Darius Rucker, Josh Lucas, Dan Aykroyd, Jim Nantz, Luke Bryan, Liev Schreiber, Tom Selleck, and Bill Belichick.

In 2012, Tim raised money for and dedicated the Richard D. Winters Leadership Monument in Normandy, France. He also dedicated a plaque in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 2021, honoring Elvis Presley’s role in helping to get the USS Arizona Memorial built at Pearl Harbor. In 2021, Tim was inducted into the State of Rhode Island’s Hall of Fame. He has often appeared on national television programs to discuss the personal stories of World War II. The World War II Foundation has an additional eight films in various forms of production.

For more information about the 19th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival, visit beaufortfilmfestival.com.

The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization, dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.

