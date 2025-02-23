Vertical garden grows fresh produce year round

Northern Indiana VA’s Nutrition and Food Services (NFS) department in Marion, Indiana, provides fresh produce from its garden and greenhouse to Veterans. This initiative benefits those living in long-term care units, the Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program and acute mental health units.

The effort is part of the facility’s Green Environmental Management System and sustainability practices, which aim to promote healthy living. With the support of VA Whole Health and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement, the garden donates fresh produce to the Veteran food pantry. Plants are given to outpatient Veterans to start their own gardens at home, encouraging self-sufficiency and a connection to nature.

Ensuring Veterans receive fresh and nutritious food

During the summer months, the department grows a variety of traditional vegetables in the garden and several citrus fruits in the greenhouses. This seasonal produce is incorporated into the meals served to Veterans ensuring they receive fresh and nutritious food.

Most recently, the hospital added a 10-tower vertical aeroponic garden that has significantly enhanced its growing capabilities. This innovative system allows 360 plants to grow at a time and incorporate summer produce into menus year round. The vertical garden provides a controlled growing environment, mitigating issues such as heavy rain, bad weather and droughts that are common challenges in traditional gardening.

“We have learned that vertical growing systems are beneficial for decreasing grow time, using less space to grow and being used year-round which is very important to growing in Indiana,” said Lindsay Bartrom, chief of NFS. “Our gardener planted a tomato plant in a boxed garden and a tomato plant in the aeroponic tower, and the one in the tower is at least three times larger.”

The towers can be grown without lights in the greenhouse, outdoors in good weather, or with electricity to deliver nutrients indoors with a light system. They are equipped with a nutrient dosing system that is easy to learn and requires less maintenance than traditional outdoor gardens. This flexibility allows the NFS team to continue growing fresh produce regardless of the season or weather conditions.

Using the aeroponics system year round

The NFS team will continue growing a garden in the soil during the summer but will use the aeroponics system year round. This dual approach ensures a steady supply of fresh produce for the Veterans, enhancing their meals and overall well-being.

“An easy way to start with a tower if you don’t have much space or staff to care for them is by putting one in your kitchen with herbs that cooks could use daily,” Bartrom added.

The NFS department’s commitment to sustainability and innovation is making a tangible difference in the lives of Veterans. By providing fresh, home-grown produce, they are not only improving the quality of meals but also fostering a sense of community and well-being among the Veterans they serve.