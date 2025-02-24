At Ralph H. Johnson VA, our commitment to Veterans extends beyond medical care to ensuring Veterans’ families feel supported and valued. We’re proud to spotlight our Ambassador of Excellence, Rocheryl Michael, a dedicated information receptionist who works in the family lounge.

With over 30 years of service in the medical field, Michael brings a wealth of experience and compassion to her role. In her words, it’s not just a job—it’s a mission to make a difference.

“It just warms my heart so much. When you leave at the end of the day, it is so rewarding to know that you helped someone. Knowing that I am making a difference in someone’s life, that really motivates me,” she shared.

Ensures every family member feels cared for

Michael serves as a vital resource and a calming presence for families while their loved ones undergo surgery. She ensures every family member feels cared for, informed and supported during what can be a stressful time.

“I provide quality customer service for Veterans and their families, making sure they’re good while their Veteran is in surgery. I make sure they get all the information they need and go above and beyond, whether it’s calling the recovery nurses, speaking with doctors or addressing their concerns. When families leave the family lounge, they leave without any unanswered questions,” she said.

Her dedication doesn’t go unnoticed by the families she serves. Many have shared their gratitude for the exceptional care and kindness Michael provides. “Ms. Michael was wonderful. She went out of her way to make everyone feel at ease. She made an effort to learn names and made sure everyone was updated,” said one family.

“She takes her job seriously and is clearly a special person,” said another.

“Rocheryl showed us exceptional care and service. At a time when our loved one was facing surgery, she made us feel comfortable, welcome and informed. She was kind and went above and beyond while we waited,” said a third.

For Michael, these words of appreciation mean the world.

Her work is a testament to those who have served

“It is an honor to receive this recognition from the Veterans and their families. It means so much to me and feels so rewarding,” Michael said.

Although her role in the family lounge differs from the hands-on patient care she provided earlier in her career, Michael sees it as another meaningful way to give back. Her ability to combine decades of experience with her passion for service exemplifies the values that drive Ralph H. Johnson VA.