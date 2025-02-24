Concierge Auctions and Giveback Homes Mark a Milestone Year for Key For Key® Giving Program, Plans for 2025

The firm expands building efforts in the Tepecoyo region by committing to building safe homes in the nearby community of El Pino

With the unwavering support of our clients, agent partners, and Giveback Homes, we look ahead to building upon the momentum of 2024 and driving even greater impact in the coming year.” — Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the largest luxury real estate auction firm in the world, proudly reflects on its Key For Key® giving program in 2024 and looks ahead with the announcement of continued building efforts in 2025, with its expansion to El Pino, El Salvador. In partnership with Giveback Homes, the firm’s Key For Key® program guarantees that for every home sold at auction, new homes are funded for families in need.

Directly inspired by the TOMS One for One® giving model pioneered by Blake Mycoskie, Concierge Auctions became the first real estate company to introduce Key For Key®, and since its inception in 2017, the initiative has led to the building of hundreds of homes worldwide, with 50 homes completed in 2024 alone.

Just months ago, Concierge Auctions and Giveback Homes celebrated the successful completion of their 2024 build efforts in Tepecoyo, El Salvador. What began in March 2024 with the first 10 homes culminated into the completion of 50 homes in December 2024, providing safe and stable housing while fostering long-term positive change in the community.

“Tepecoyo is a community that I will hold near to my heart forever. The community embraced us with open arms and allowed us to play a part in something life changing for them. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to partner with Key for Key and build homes for these beautiful families. I wish them love, safety, and happiness in their new homes. I can't wait to come back!” said Karlee Schuessler, Auction Specialist with Concierge Auctions and a participant in last year’s build trips.

Concierge Auctions also expanded its philanthropic reach last year by initiating new building efforts in Los Angeles and partnered with Hawaii Life and Habitat for Humanity Maui through Giveback Homes for a special Maui Build Day in the Keokea-Waiohuli neighborhood of Kula, Hawaii. This collaboration focused on building homes on properties designated by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands for Hawaiian lessees, reinforcing the program's commitment to addressing critical housing needs in diverse communities.

"We believe in contributing positively to the building of communities through safe housing, which is why our Key for Key® giving program is central to our mission every day. Homeownership provides security and financial independence, shaping lives for generations. Our partnership with Giveback Homes underscores our passion to create long lasting change," said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions, adding, “Concierge Auctions remains steadfast in its mission to expand our Key For Key® program to continue to create housing opportunities for families in need. With the unwavering support of our clients, agent partners, and Giveback Homes, we look ahead to building upon the momentum of 2024 and driving even greater impact in the coming year.”

In the coming months, the firm will continue its commitment in the community of El Pino, El Salvador with three build trips throughout the year.

Located in the heart of the Tepecoyo municipality in La Libertad, El Pino is a community filled with resilience, unity, and hope. The close-knit community has grown steadily and shared a deep commitment to building a better future together. Their elected community leaders help tackle common struggles like securing safe homes, reliable electricity, and access to clean water. Their vision is to establish immediate needs and then continue working towards sustainable development that will uplift generations to come. Most of the men and women in the community work long days in nearby fields, harvesting and preparing agricultural products. Others travel farther to work in factories, while many women remain at home to care for their children and elderly family members. Each day, they pour their energy into making ends meet, nurturing their families, and strengthening the bonds that hold their community together.

“In addition to building safe homes, our work with Key For Key® will bring more volunteers from across the United States together on Build Trips, which creates meaningful relationships between our volunteers and the families we’re helping. We also have the unique opportunity to visit the families we’ve built homes with in the previous years,” stated Caroline Pinal, Co-Founder of Giveback Homes.

If you would like more information or to join Concierge Auctions in its mission to provide homes for families in need through Key For Key®, please call 212.202.2940 or visit www.ConciergeKeyforKey.com.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity via a co-branded offering as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Giveback Homes

Giveback Homes is dedicated to creating a sustainable relationship between real estate professionals, their clients, and communities in need throughout the world. Their goal is to create social change through the act of buying or selling a home. Through fundraising events, build days, and international trips they are dedicated to inspiring the real estate industry to take action for social good.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.