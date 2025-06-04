Spectacular Malibu Estate Headed To The Auction Block via Concierge Auctions

20,000sf Contemporary Estate with 95-Foot Infinity Pool & Ocean Views Resort Amenities: Dolby Atmos Theater, Swim-Up Bar & Entertainment Super-Engineered Concrete Construction Built to Last Centuries Six Private Bedroom Suites, Each with Dedicated Outdoor Terraces Prime Malibu Location Minutes from Beaches & Private Airport Access

11870 Ellice St, an Extraordinary 20,000 square foot Contemporary Architectural Masterpiece Located Minutes from the Beach, Will Sell at Auction

This Malibu estate is truly one of the most extraordinary properties on the California coast, built with the highest design, and structural standards in mind...” — Chris Cortazzo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and comprising 20,000 square feet, an extraordinary contemporary masterpiece where ancient wisdom meets modern luxury is headed to auction via Concierge Auctions. 11870 Ellice Street, listed for $29.8 million, will be offered in cooperation with leading Malibu agent Chris Cortazzo of Compass Real Estate and agents Rayni Williams, Branden Williams, and Estel Hilton of The Beverly Hills Estates. Starting bids are expected to range between $US 18 million and $US 20 million. Bidding is set to open 24 June via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, culminating on 30 June.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Chris and Estel, two of the most prominent and respected real estate brokers in Malibu,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “This property combines visionary architecture, enduring craftsmanship, and resort-level amenities in a setting of unmatched natural beauty. This home offers the ultimate blend of luxury, privacy, and coastal tranquility.”

“This Malibu estate is truly one of the most extraordinary properties on the California coast, built with the highest design, and structural standards in mind,” said listing agent Chris Cortazzo. “Malibu is a top luxury market for buyers and this home is arguably one of its best. The auction process, especially with a premier platform such as Concierge Auctions, caters to sellers who want a balance of speed and price optimization.”

Completed in 2022, this architectural marvel features a breathtaking 95-foot infinity pool with unobstructed ocean views, six private bedroom suites, each with dedicated terraces, and resort-inspired amenities designed for grand-scale entertaining and a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience. The home showcases super-engineered concrete construction built to last for centuries. Its Indonesian-inspired design follows Feng Shui principles, creating a harmonious and tranquil atmosphere. The structure is outfitted with floor-to-ceiling motorized frameless glass walls, hand-carved natural stone and wood walls, and a striking exterior of composite wood, travertine, and carved stone.

Rented by notable celebrities such as Selena Gomez, and featured in the show Loot, entertainment and leisure are at the heart of this property. A professional Dolby Atmos theater, a game room with a piano, two interior bars, and a stunning swim-up bar make it perfect for hosting. A sunken lounge with a central firepit sits in the middle of the pool area, and the home can comfortably accommodate events with over two hundred guests.

In addition to the pool, additional water features include a 2,000-gallon aquarium, a 20,000-gallon koi pond with a glass bridge, and cascading waterfalls throughout the property. The estate is accessed via a gated entrance and a long private driveway, framed by lush vegetation and interior green walls. Multiple outdoor entertainment areas clad with backlit onyx features and hand-carved blue stone walls further elevate the estate's luxurious appeal.

Two spacious four-car garages are equipped with electric vehicle charging stations, with additional guest parking available throughout the grounds. Located within Malibu’s exclusive Marisol development, the property also benefits from advanced fire prevention systems, ensuring peace of mind in a secure, prestigious setting.

Malibu represents the pinnacle of California coastal living, where 27 miles of pristine beaches meet the Santa Monica Mountains. This exclusive enclave attracts residents seeking privacy, natural beauty, and world-class amenities. Nestled just minutes from the beach and offering private airport access, one-of-a-kind estate defines California coastal living at its finest.

Images of the property can be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photography and video credit Berlyn Media Group.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



