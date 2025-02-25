Millions Worldwide to Power Down Devices, Power Up Human Connection in Landmark Digital Wellbeing Moment

Global Day of Unplugging, always the first weekend of March, encourages people worldwide to step away from technology and come together in real life.

16th Annual Global Day of Unplugging Noteworthy Coalition Including Hinge, UScellular, Billboard, Daniella Monet & Yoto to Transform How We Connect

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 7-8, 2025 marks 24 hours that could transform how we connect

In an era where Americans spend a staggering three months per year staring at screens, a groundbreaking coalition of celebrities, tech companies, and community leaders is spearheading a digital wellness revolution.

The Global Day of Unplugging, celebrating its 16th anniversary, has evolved from intimate device-free dinners into a movement backed by industry giants and cultural icons.

Building on the success of last year's partnership with dating app Hinge, the 2025 campaign introduces "Unplug on Purpose" – an innovative program combining digital wellbeing with community service. This expansion, supported by an impressive roster including Billboard, UScellular, Yoto, Gaia Music Collective, Sound Mind Center, and influential voices like actress Daniella Monet, alongside science journalist and author of “How to Break Up With Your Phone” Catherine Price, transforms simple disconnection into meaningful action.

The movement continues to attract a growing list of partners, including Culture Pop, After the Tone, and others, broadening its reach and impact. Additionally, a rising number of influencers and thought leaders are joining forces with Global Day of Unplugging, amplifying its message and encouraging widespread participation.

"Like Earth Day protects the environment, Global Day of Unplugging preserves the human spirit," declares Kim Anenberg Cavallo, Co-Executive Director of the initiative. "By combining service with disconnection, we're not just asking people to unplug – we're empowering them to make a tangible difference in their communities."

The timing couldn't be more critical. With the U.S. Surgeon General sounding the alarm on a national loneliness epidemic, and studies revealing that 73% of Gen-Z reports feeling chronically isolated despite being more digitally connected than ever. This movement offers a vital antidote to our screen-centric society.

For 2025, participants can:

* Access unplugging kits from Global Day of Unplugging

* Join community and influencer-led service events in major cities

* Create ongoing programming of their own that could qualify for seed funding

* Add their voice to a global movement by sharing their unplugging intentions

"When we first started, skeptics called it impossible," reflects Cavallo. "Now, with partners like Hinge, UScellular and advocates like Catherine Price leading the charge, we're witnessing a cultural shift where unplugging isn't just an annual gathering – it's becoming a lifestyle revolution."

The campaign welcomes participation at any level, whether it's a 24-hour complete disconnect or a one-hour digital sunset on or around the official Global Day this March 7-8. Event organizers (referred to as “Gatherers”) can register their gatherings - small, large, private or public) on the official unplugged map and become community members for ongoing support to bring their unplugged vision to life.

For unplugged gathering registration and support, visit: https://www.globaldayofunplugging.org/unplug-events

About Global Day of Unplugging: Organized by nonprofit Unplug Collaborative under the leadership of Co-Executive Directors Kim Anenberg Cavallo & Claudia Erickson, and Head of Brand & Marketing Becky Tahel, Global Day of Unplugging champions human connection over digital engagement year-round.

Learn more at www.globaldayofunplugging.org/our-mission

