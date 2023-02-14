Unplug Collaborative Announces International Expansion and New World Map

Global Day of Unplugging is always the first weekend of March and a time when people connect to the people and activities they love.

Annual 24-hour respite from technology will take place from sundown Friday, March 3 to sundown Saturday, March 4, 2023 all over the world

...now that we have translated the website into multiple languages and feature an international unplugged events map, it is the right time to take on the name - Global Day of Unplugging” — Unplug Collaborative’s Executive Director, Kim Anenberg Cavallo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What started as a small number of device free dinners on the West Coast of the United States in 2009, quickly became a call to action heard around the world — gather together and take a break from technology so we don’t feel so alone.

“People around the world have been participating in National Day of Unplugging for almost 14 years and now that we have translated the website into multiple languages and feature an international unplugged events map, it is the right time to take on the name - Global Day of Unplugging,” explains Unplug Collaborative’s Executive Director, Kim Anenberg Cavallo.

To reflect this expansion, the nonprofit organization’s “Our Team” page now highlights the international group of leaders who independently work on digital wellbeing projects and together will put more power around the mission to encourage their fellow citizens to participate in a variety of ways specific to their time zone and local climate.

The team’s Director in France, Kenneth Schlenker says, “While there might be an unplugged beach clean up under the sun in San Diego, California, here in France where the weather is colder in March, we can encourage people to unplug and visit a local museum, dine device-free in a neighborhood cafe or volunteer at a local animal shelter.”

Schools, religious institutions, small groups and local businesses, some that have been participating year after year, are again encouraging their communities to commit in some way to elevating human connection over digital engagement between sundown and sundown March 3-4 in recognition of Global Day of Unplugging.

Whether it is 1 hour or 24 hours, at some point during the first weekend of March, thousands of people, in multiple countries will step away from their screens and intentionally shift into an offline activity, an in-person interaction, a real-life gathering or simply a meaningful conversation about their relationship with technology. Just as Earth Day has activated the environmental movement, Global Day of Unplugging is positioned to energize the digital wellbeing movement.

Support the campaign by learning more at globaldayofunplugging.org, sign-up as a member and/or submit a private or public event to be featured on the unplugged map. Before you go offline, share your plan to “unplug” on social media to spread the word. Tag @globaldayofunplugging #globaldayofunplugging

To view the full list of suggested ways to participate, visit unplugcollaborative.org/celebrate-gdu-2023

Unplug Collaborative (Kim A. Cavallo, executive director; Claudia Erickson, director of partnerships) is a nonprofit organization that supports educators, leaders, and organizers who want to see their communities elevate human connection over digital engagement. Visit UnplugCollaborative.org