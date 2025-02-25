Integris Design Expands Services as It Nears 20 Years of Digital Marketing Success

Integris Design Single Color Logo

Integris Design Marks Nearly 20 Years in Business with Expanded Digital Marketing & Web Development Services

Marketing never stands still. AI is reshaping the industry, but true success lies in blending automation with human insight. Our approach ensures businesses stay adaptive and competitive.” — Ken Carroll

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integris Design, a leading web development and digital marketing agency, is celebrating nearly two decades of helping businesses navigate the evolving digital landscape. Co-founded in 2006 by Ken Carroll, the company continues to expand its custom WordPress development, hosting, security, paid ads management, social media automation, SEO, and content marketing services to meet the growing needs of businesses.

“In recent years, marketing has become more dynamic than ever,” said Ken Carroll, founder of Integris Design. “Although AI is revolutionizing the intricacies of online marketing, it’s not simplifying the process. It’s actually adding more complexity in harmonizing AI content with human sentiency.”

As artificial intelligence tools reshape content creation and automation, businesses are struggling to maintain a balance between efficiency and authentic engagement. Integris Design is responding to this challenge by integrating AI-powered optimization with a human-first approach to digital strategy.

Custom Web Development & Scalable Hosting Solutions

With nearly 20 years of experience, Integris Design specializes in custom WordPress development backed by Google Hosting and Cloudflare integration. This ensures clients benefit from:

✔ 30-day daily backups for data security

✔ Advanced caching & CDN for optimized load speeds

✔ SSL management & enterprise-level security

SEO, Content Marketing & Paid Ads for Maximum Visibility

✔ SEO-Optimized Sites – AI-driven tools designed to enhanced search performance

✔ Google My Business (GMB) Optimization – Enhancing local search presence

✔ Content Marketing – Developing strategies to engage audiences and drive conversions

As a Google Ads and Google Workspace Certified Partner, Integris Design also provides targeted paid advertising campaigns to help businesses maximize their marketing investment.

Social Media Management & Personal Marketing Coaching

To streamline content creation and engagement, Integris Design offers a social media management portal with:

✔ Multi-platform connectivity

✔ Post scheduling up to two years in advance

✔ AI-powered hashtag recommendations & RSS automation

Beyond traditional services, the company has seen rapid growth in personal marketing coaching over the past three years. Businesses now seek more than just outsourced marketing—they want insights, strategies, and the training needed to take control of their digital presence.

“Marketing is always evolving, and so must the strategies businesses use to stay ahead,” added Ken Carroll. “By combining technical expertise with personalized coaching, we’re helping companies navigate these changes with confidence.”

About Integris Design

Founded in 2006, Integris Design has been at the forefront of web development, digital marketing, and business consulting for nearly two decades. The agency’s commitment to innovation, adaptability, and client success has helped businesses of all sizes enhance their online presence.

