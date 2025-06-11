Integris Design Launches AI-Optimized Citation Technology to Help Businesses Stay Visible in the Age of AI

AI Revolution Integris Design Single Color Logo Ken Carroll, Co-Founder, Integris Design LLC

Integris Design now offers AI-optimized citations to boost visibility in ChatGPT, Gemini, and more—future-proof your business for the next web revolution.

Running Google Ads to low-authority squeeze pages may have seen its last days. AI-powered search is raising the bar—relevance, trust, and proper citations now matter more than ever.” — Ken Carroll

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integris Design, a leading design and digital marketing agency based in Western North Carolina, unveils a new addition to its suite of services: an advanced citation management platform built specifically for the evolving needs of AI-driven search engines and large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.

This next-generation tool helps local and regional businesses gain greater visibility and recognition by ensuring their information is accurate, consistent, and properly attributed across a wide network of authoritative directories and data aggregators. More than just SEO, the platform is designed with the future of search in mind—where AI engines are rapidly becoming the primary way consumers discover, evaluate, and trust businesses.

“The next big web revolution is here, and businesses must be prepared,” said Ken Carroll, Creative Director at Integris Design. “The way people search is fundamentally changing. AI tools now influence how information is accessed and shared—and that means if your business isn’t accurately represented in the datasets these engines pull from, you’re invisible. Our solution ensures you’re seen, cited, and trusted.”

Unlike traditional listing management tools, Integris Design’s platform is deeply integrated into its broader marketing strategy, which includes web development, local SEO, Google Business optimization, social media, and custom content services—all driven by data and aligned with EEAT best practices. This seamless approach helps businesses maintain a strong digital footprint, enhances discoverability in conversational AI responses, and strengthens authority across the web.

“Our clients trust us to stay ahead of the curve,” Ken added. “That’s why we’ve invested in technology that doesn’t just react to change—it anticipates it.”

For businesses looking to future-proof their online presence, Integris Design now offers onboarding consultations for citation readiness, AI recognition alignment, and long-term visibility strategies. Book a free consultation to learn more.

Podcast: AI Isn't Playing By The Old Rules

