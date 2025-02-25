Cross Canadian Ragweed and Turnpike Troubadours Continue Sold-Out Stadium Streak at Baylor University

Boys From Oklahoma Sold Out Show in Waco, TX

We are absolutely thrilled and deeply grateful for the overwhelming response demonstrating the immense excitement surrounding this event. We look forward to this exceptional experience on the Brazos.” — Jovan Overshown, Baylor Deputy Athletics Director

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since the news frenzy back in October 2024 that Cross Canadian Ragweed would reunite after a 15-year hiatus, demand for tickets to one of the coveted shows has remained at a boiling point. The announcement of a one-night only event featuring the who’s who of Red Dirt music in Stillwater, Oklahoma in April quickly turned into 4 sold-out nights at Boone Pickens Stadium on the campus of Oklahoma State University. With over 180,000 tickets sold, there were still thousands more eager fans in the digital line waiting for a chance to grab a seat. So, on February 11th Cross Canadian Ragweed announced they will bring the love to Texas. On Saturday, August 23rd they will co-headline another show with Turnpike Troubadours at McLane Stadium on the campus of Baylor University in Waco. The news has sparked a rejuvenated ruckus resulting in another sold-out stadium show. American Aquarium will kick off the show followed by Wade Bowen and then Shane Smith & The Saints.Demand such as this has left industry folks dazed as it is usually only seen with major acts on the level with Taylor Swift and Oasis. The university could not be more excited to host this enormous event. “We can’t wait to welcome The Boys from Oklahoma down I-35 and into the heart of Texas for what promises to be an incredible show at McLane Stadium,” said Jason Cook, Baylor vice president of marketing and communications and chief marketing officer. “We appreciate Doussan Music Group selecting McLane Stadium to showcase these legendary bands not only for the Baylor community and Waco, but for all of Texas. This event will be a perfect way to kick off the fall semester for the Baylor campus as we head into the football season opener against Auburn the following weekend.”“Texas has been a giant when it comes to support for our music, and Waco is in central Texas so it’s right in the middle of our base. My favorite part about this show is that we have a lot of friends there, and a lot of people we consider family. Wade Bowen is family, and he is from Waco so, he was the very first person I picked. We can’t wait to play for all the friends we’ve made here throughout the years. They welcomed us with open arms. We love it. When it comes to a tour, we do not have a plan for that right now. It’s one town, one show at a time. With the success in Stillwater, Oklahoma we’d have to be crazy not to bring this to Texas with our brothers in the Turnpike Troubadours. The love we have received from regrouping is beyond belief for me. The wave has started in Stillwater, and we are gonna ride it to Texas and see where we go from there.” -Cody Canada/frontman of Cross Canadian RagweedThe stadium’s food & beverage offerings for this event will be expanded to include beer and wine inside the venue For interviews or more information contact RPR Media.

Cross Canadian Ragweed's Cody Canada reflects on band's history

