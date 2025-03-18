Caveman Music Festival Returns Offering Another Day to Enthusiasts and Higher Education to Locals

2025 Lineup!

The raw beauty of Monument Lake Resort and the surrounding area is like no other. 2025 is going to be the best year yet!"” — Brett McGraw/Owner of the Monument Lake Resort

WESTON, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caveman Music Festival returns in 2025 with an expanded schedule designed to give music fans and outdoor enthusiasts the ultimate adult “summer camp” experience. The new 4-day festival will happen August 28th through August 31st at the Monument Lake Resort in Weston, CO. Goers will spend Thursday getting settled in and enjoying all the outdoor majesty the event offers, followed by the ”campfire sessions” featuring songwriter performances in an intimate setting. Friday and Saturday…it’s on and amplified! Music performances start at 10:00 am continuing until 11:00 PM. The 2025 lineup includes The Toadies, Jamestown Revival, Band of Heathens, Uncle Lucius, Josh Weathers, Emily Wolf, Lowdown Drifters, Dexter & The Moonrocks, Charlie Shafter, Courtney Patton, The Droptines and more. “Sunday Funday” will return goers to a chill-i state of mind with the green chili cook off and a full day of toned-down performances with Uncle Lucuis to finish the night. Tickets and accommodation packages go on sale March 14th at 12:00 PM central and can be purchased at www.cavemanmusicfestival.com or by calling (719) 680-0580.As the festival enters its 4th year, co-founders Red Shahan and Brett McGraw intend to put added focus on the community that has supported them through the challenges of starting the festival. Over the years they have come to realize the real-life challenges of the people who live there. “When we started Caveman Music Festival, we wanted to bring folks together for an unforgettable experience soundtracked by music worth the listen in a place that filters out the noise, the kind of place you want to leave as lonely as you found it, off-the-grid and unplugged, immersed by the beauty of nature.” explains Shahan. “The moment we set foot onto Monument Lake Resort, we knew it was the place. This land, wild and untouched, pulled us in with a deep reverence for the spirit of the earth that still runs deep here. The people that have called this home for generations find it harder year after year to make a living in the Purgatoire River Valley — where the jobs are few, opportunities are fewer, and the future holds less and less hope for their children. We want to give back. To the land. To the people. And most importantly, to the kids who call this place home.”As a 501c3 non-profit, all proceeds generated from Caveman Music Festival will go directly into programs and resources to elevate the learning experience and create real opportunities for all children attending school within 120 miles of Weston, Colorado with hopes to expand their reach to all impoverished areas of southern Colorado. Funds will be raised through the festival to give these kids opportunities through nurturing programs, equipment, tools and resources, music, art, sports, and preparation for higher education.“Over the past three years Caveman Music Festival has been the absolute most epic event when it comes to Americana music in Colorado. The raw beauty of Monument Lake Resort and the surrounding area is like no other with so many activities, so much to see, and so little time. This year we added a fourth day to give people more time to enjoy everything. There is limitless hiking, biking, off roading, and fishing within spitting distance of the resort. 2025 is going to be the best one yet.” -Brett McGraw/Owner of the Monument Lake Resort.The Monument Lake Resort is located at 4789 CO-12, Weston, CO 81091

