Gov. Lujan Grisham announces statewide support for laid off federal workers

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today that the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, in partnership with the State Personnel Office and the Economic Development Department, is launching comprehensive support initiatives to assist individuals recently separated from federal employment.

This initiative includes a dedicated resource web page, recruitment events, and access to education and training opportunities.

“We are committed to ensuring that New Mexicans who have been abruptly dismissed from federal jobs have the resources and support they need to transition smoothly into new career opportunities,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Our state agencies and partners are mobilizing to provide job assistance, education, and training to help our workforce thrive.”

The dedicated resource page is available on the Department of Workforce Solutions website: WorkForNM.com or www.dws.state.nm.us/FederalWorkerResources. The online resource offers vital information about unemployment insurance, job search and career support, and answers to frequently asked questions. This centralized hub aims to streamline access to critical resources for affected workers.

To connect federal workers recently separated from their jobs with immediate opportunities, recruitment events are scheduled at America’s Job Center New Mexico locations on the following dates:

Feb. 28 – Albuquerque and Santa Fe, 2 – 5 p.m.

March 7 – Carlsbad and Las Cruces, 2 – 5 p.m.

These events will feature employers ready to hire, including New Mexico State agencies, private sector businesses, and local municipalities. Attendees can explore career opportunities, network with potential employers, and learn about available education and training programs for career growth.

Those interested in career opportunities within state government may see openings on the State Personnel website, www.spo.state.nm.us.

Workers separated from employment from the federal government, federal contractors, or federal grantees are encouraged to apply for Unemployment Insurance. Applications may be submitted online at www.jobs.state.nm.us, by phone at 1-877-664-6984, or in person at any America’s Job Center New Mexico location. Additional information is available at www.dws.state.nm.us/UIQuickFacts.