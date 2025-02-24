Westbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Cooper Road closes Feb. 26

PHOENIX – The westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) off-ramp at Cooper Road in the southeast Valley is scheduled to close for approximately 60 days starting at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure will allow crews to reconstruct the ramp as part of the ongoing Loop 202 widening project in Chandler and Gilbert.

Drivers should consider using the westbound Loop 202 off-ramps at McQueen or Gilbert roads while the exit at Cooper Road is closed.

The Loop 202 Improvement Project is adding lanes and interchange improvements along 8 miles of Loop 202 between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Val Vista Drive in Chandler and Gilbert. The project is discussed in the latest episode of the On the Road with ADOT podcast, which you can locate through Apple Podcasts and Spotify. You also can find episodes at azdot.gov/Podcast and featured in ADOT Blog posts.

Project Details: ADOT’s $200 million project is adding two travel lanes in each direction along the Santan Freeway between Loop 101 and Gilbert Road. Crews and one lane in each direction between Gilbert Road and Val Vista Drive. Crews also are widening bridges and reconstructing on- and off-ramps.

This project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. The project is scheduled under the Regional Transportation Plan managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments, which serves as the metropolitan planning organization for the Greater Phoenix region.