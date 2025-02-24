AFTER RECENT CLOSURE PET MICROCHIP COMPANY SAVE THIS LIFE, ANIMALLTAG USA OFFERS ACCESS TO NATIONAL PET REGISTRATION

ANIMALLTAG USA STEPS UP TO OFFER PET OWNERS, VETERINARIANS, AND SHELTERS FREE, TRUSTED, IMMEDIATE, AND CONVENIENT ACCESS TO NATIONAL DATABASE PET REGISTRATION

DES PLAINES, IL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the recent shutdown closure of Texas-based, widely-used pet microchip registry and supplier Save This Life, veterinarians, shelters, and pet owners across the USA are left scrambling for a reliable alternative and peace of mind for their pets.Pet-parents choose microchipping their pets to be part of a national database in the event their pet should ever get out and be lost. Stepping up to help ensure lost pets can be quickly identified and help be reunited with their families, AnimallTag USA, LLC is filling this critical gap by offering its cutting-edge microchip technology and innovative pet identification registration at no-cost to veterinarians, shelters and pet-parents nationwide in 3 easy steps.If you are a pet-parent (pet owner), veterinarian or shelter that had a Save This Life microchip, AnimallTag makes it easy to ensure your pet or your patients’ pets are registered in a national emergency pet microchip database at no charge with 3 easy steps:* Visit https://www.animalltag.net/ * Enter your pet’s microchip number* Update your contact details* Secure your pet’s safety for lifeWhy AnimallTag USA?A trusted leader in pet identification and the 5th largest company globally in the companion pet category, AnimallTag’s FREE and trusted solution helps make the switch easy, quick and convenient, and ensures microchipped pets are part of a national registered database.A Trusted Leader in Animal IdentificationAnimallTag USA offers high-quality, internationally compliant microchips that are available for immediate delivery and now instant registration into their national database. Veterinary professionals, shelters, and pet owners can now seamlessly transition to a trusted provider without service disruptions.Free Registration & Lifetime Database AccessAll microchips come with free lifetime registration in AnimallTag’s online database ( www.animalltag.net ), ensuring lost pets can be quickly identified and reunited with their owners.Seamless Transition for Veterinarians & SheltersWith Save This Life no longer in operation, many veterinary clinics and shelters need a reliable microchip provider. AnimallTag USA guarantees high availability, easy integration, and exceptional customer support to make the transition smooth and hassle-free.Multiple microchip sizes – AnimallTags are available in a variety of pet sizes for multiple pet species:* 2x12mm – Standard size for dogs and cats* 1.4x8mm – Smaller and more comfortable for small pets* 1.25x7mm – Ultra-small microchip ideal for small and exotic animalsInnovative Collar Tag for Quick IdentificationEach AnimallTag microchip includes a scannable identification tag attached to the pet’s collar. Unlike traditional RFID-only microchips, this unique feature allows anyone with a smartphone to instantly access the pet’s information and contact the owner—no RFID scanner required.For more information, to register a pet, or to place an order, visit www.animalltag.net , call 1-800-604-8983, or email Gonzalo Villegas on the Customer Service Team at g.villegas@animalltag.com.###About AnimallTag USA, LLC:Headquartered in Des Plaines, IL, AnimallTag USA specializes in electronic animal identification, offering premium microchips and a free, efficient registration system to enhance pet safety and identification.

