The People, The President & The Constitution: Navigating America's Constitutional Crisis

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As government institutions are dismantled, federal workers are fired by the thousands, the threat of mass deportations becomes reality, and laws are challenged by the president empowered with upholding them, anxious Americans are seeking clarity on the U.S. Constitution and its role in shaping the nation's future. On Thursday evening, March 6th, at the .Zack Theatre in St. Louis, MO, the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy and Missouri Humanities partner with Civil Dialogues to host a town hall about this critical topic. "The People, The President & The Constitution: Your Questions Answered" is the eighth in a series of town halls that have taken place across the country since Civil Dialogues launched in February of 2024."We're witnessing history in real time," says Dr. Jay Sexton, Director of the Kinder Institute and panelist at the upcoming event. "The decisions being made today about presidential powers, election processes and constitutional interpretation will impact generations to come. Americans need to understand what's at stake."Joining Sexton on the panel are Kathy Kiely, veteran reporter and Lee Hills Chair in Free-Press Studies at the University of Missouri; Stephen Davis, Contributor at the Federalist Society and Senior Legal Fellow at Pacific Legal Foundation; and Abby Ramirez, MU Senior majoring in Constitutional Democracy and Journalism.Co-founded by Jean Becker, chief of staff to President George H.W. Bush in his post-presidency, and award-winning broadcast journalist and entrepreneur, Linda Lorelle, Civil Dialogues has become a trusted forum where Americans can voice concerns without judgment and seek understanding across political divides. In partnership with the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, the Clinton Presidential Center, the LBJ Foundation, and the Baker Institute for Public Policy and Research, Civil Dialogues seeks to create a safe space for community conversation on some of the most important and contentious topics of the day. Previous topics have included immigration, climate, America's foreign policy in the Middle East, why political partnerships matter, and the importance of public service in a healthy democracy. The goal is to educate Americans about all sides of difficult issues facing our nation, ensure that participants walk away with a better understanding of the topic's nuances, as well as those on the other side of their beliefs, and empower them to continue having civil, constructive dialogue.To attend the March 6th town hall in person, click here . The livestream may be accessed on YouTube or Facebook

