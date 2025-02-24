Transworld M&A Team Orchestrates $11M Acquisition for Family-Run Food Wholesaler

Food Wholesaler

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A beloved, family-owned food wholesale business has turned the page on its 26-year legacy, selling both its thriving operation and warehouse real estate for approximately $11 million to a private equity firm specializing in cold storage. Founded in 1999, the company cultivated a robust product portfolio—spanning produce, fruit, and select dry goods—and grew to become a leading supplier to ethnic restaurants in a major Texas metropolitan area.Closing on January 9, 2025, the deal was navigated by Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas , New Mexico, and Wyoming, whose expert team resolved complexities that ranged from record-keeping hurdles and debated EBITDA adjustments to leadership transitions, shifting deal structures, and licensing delays.Steering the Transaction Austin Zhao , Vice President, led the M&A effort with over 38 years of experience in international trade and business negotiations. His guidance and strategic problem-solving were pivotal in unifying buyer and seller interests.• Karissa Bensenberg, M&A Director, delivered critical financial analyses and due diligence support to maintain momentum and transparency throughout the process.“Austin’s leadership, proactive approach, and ability to craft win-win solutions for both buyer and seller were truly remarkable,” praised the seller. “No matter how intricate the challenges, Austin navigated them with confidence and expertise. Without his guidance and Karissa’s unwavering support, this transaction wouldn’t have been nearly as successful.” Steve Merritt , President of Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming, commended the team’s dedication: “This transaction showcases the expertise and perseverance of our advisors. Austin’s strategic leadership was instrumental in delivering a successful outcome for all parties.”Under new ownership, the food wholesaler remains committed to its hallmark of high-quality products and is well-positioned to expand its market footprint. Transworld Business Advisors proudly facilitated the acquisition and eagerly anticipates the company’s continued growth in the years ahead.

