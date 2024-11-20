Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming Announces New Ownership

New ownership team honors Gerry Brisson’s legacy while driving innovation and growth at Transworld Business Advisors of South & West TX, NM, and WY.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming is excited to announce a new chapter in its journey. The franchises have been acquired by a team of five trusted business brokers: Steve Merritt, Carmen Hanna, Tony Keane, Bobbi Coffey, and Austin Zhao, who have been an integral part of the Transworld family. This leadership transition honors the legacy of the late Gerry Brisson, who founded the franchises in 2013 and passed away in July 2024.Under Gerry’s visionary leadership, Transworld earned its reputation as “The Premier Business Brokerage” in the region by delivering exceptional service to business sellers and buyers. The new leadership team is committed to upholding this tradition while embracing innovative strategies to drive growth and success.Meet the New Leadership Team Steve Merritt, CPA, CBI, CM&AP, M&AMI – President and CEOWith over 30 years of experience in finance and business development across industries including transportation and oilfield services, Steve Merritt brings unparalleled expertise to his new role. Having managed investment portfolios exceeding $200 million and built successful businesses, Steve is ready to lead Transworld into its next chapter. “We are deeply honored to carry forward Gerry Brisson’s legacy,” Steve stated. “His dedication laid the foundation for our success, and we’re committed to upholding the values he instilled at Transworld.” Carmen Hanna, MBA, CBI, M&AMI – Senior Vice President and COOCarmen brings over 30 years of experience in international business and finance, including leadership roles in corporate finance and investment banking. Having led countless mergers, acquisitions, and private equity transactions, Carmen is a driving force behind Transworld’s operational excellence.“Our team is aligned with Gerry’s vision, and the Brisson family couldn’t be happier with this outcome,” Carmen shared. Tony Keane, CBI – Vice President and CFOTony Keane, a seasoned leader with experience as an international CEO, COO, and CFO, combines a deep understanding of corporate strategy with hands-on small business ownership. His leadership is vital in shaping Transworld’s financial and strategic direction. As President of Transworld Wyoming, Tony commented: “Working with Gerry to expand our territories was a key goal and remains an important aspect of our future success.”Bobbi Coffey, CBI, M&AMI, CM&AP – Vice PresidentBobbi brings over 30 years of corporate finance and leadership experience. Her deep industry expertise spans technology, services, construction, and manufacturing among others. Bobbi’s broad experience, coupled with her financial acumen, sets her apart in the brokerage industry.Austin Zhao, CBI, CM&AP, M&AMI, BCA – Vice PresidentWith 36 years of experience in international trade, business management, and deal negotiation, Austin’s expertise in valuations and cross-cultural negotiations ensures superior outcomes for clients. As an IBBA board member, Austin strongly believes in giving back to the industry.Strengthening for the FutureNew leadership is proud to highlight Transworld’s robust support team including Marketing, Operations, Broker/Advisor Development, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Digital Strategy. This highly talented group ensures seamless support for business owners and buyers alike.Headquartered in Houston, and with more than 30 skilled advisors serving South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming, our brokers remain unified in the mission to uphold Transworld’s high standards while driving innovation and efficiency. “We’re proud of the team we’ve built,” the new owners said. “Together, we’re ready to create even more value for our clients and continue to build on our strong foundation.”About Transworld Business AdvisorsTransworld Business Advisors is a premier business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions firm specializing in the sale and purchase of businesses in South & West Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming. With a network of experienced brokers and a dedication to personalized service, Transworld empowers entrepreneurs to achieve their goals with professionalism and integrity.

