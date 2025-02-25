NETGEAR Expands Australian Market Presence with Total NETGEAR Solutions (TNS)

Charles "CJ" Prober, CEO of NETGEAR

NETGEAR CEO's Visit Underscores Commitment to Australia's Booming AV Networking Market

Through Total Networking Solutions, we are implementing a comprehensive, localized strategy that enables Australian enterprises to seamlessly integrate next-generation connectivity solutions.” — Charles "CJ" Prober

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NETGEAR , a global leader in intelligent networking solutions, has reaffirmed its dedication to the Australian market with the launch of Total NETGEAR Solutions (TNS). CEO CJ Prober , along with other key executives, recently visited Australia to engage with distributors, consultants, and integrators, focusing on strategic market expansion, the burgeoning AV networking sector, and the increasing demand for AV over IP solutions.This high-level visit signals NETGEAR's commitment to strengthening local partnerships and broadening its product portfolio beyond its established Pro AV offerings. The company aims to provide tailored networking solutions that precisely address the unique needs of the Australian market, spanning various sectors.The NETGEAR executive team present included:• CJ Prober, CEO• Pramod Badjate, President & GM, NETGEAR for Business Marthesh Nagendra , APAC Senior Sales Director Commercial• David Hyde, Senior Channel Account ManagerThe introduction of TNS in Australia marks a significant step towards providing high-performance AV networking solutions for businesses in education, corporate environments, entertainment, and live events. NETGEAR's customized approach empowers businesses with scalable, high-speed, and seamlessly deployable solutions that extend beyond their existing Pro AV expertise.“Australia is a strategic market for NETGEAR, and this visit underscores our commitment to fostering strong partnerships and delivering best-in-class networking solutions,” stated CJ Prober, CEO of NETGEAR.During their visit, NETGEAR’s leadership team held productive meetings with leading Australian AV and networking distributors, addressing critical topics such as pricing structures, stock availability, technical support, and distribution strategies. These discussions are expected to pave the way for enhanced collaborations and a wider market reach.Marthesh Nagendra, APAC Senior Sales Director Commercial, commented, “The demand for AV-over-IP solutions is experiencing significant growth in Australia. This visit was invaluable in understanding how we can better support our local distributors and integrators. With TNS, we are committed to providing businesses with networking solutions that guarantee seamless performance, simplified deployment, and unparalleled reliability."This visit coincides with a period of strong global momentum for NETGEAR. The NETGEAR for Business (NFB) division has reported a 14.9% year-over-year revenue increase. In Q4 2024, NETGEAR achieved a net revenue of $182.4 million, demonstrating the company's resilience and strategic progress.Pramod Badjate, President & GM, NETGEAR for Business, added, “Our global strategy centers on enhancing business networking solutions, and Australia plays a vital role in this vision. NETGEAR empowers local enterprises with the tools they need to scale efficiently and securely, regardless of whether they operate in the education, corporate, or entertainment sectors.”NETGEAR's focus on expanding its cloud-based networking and Pro AV solutions is reflected in its strong financial performance, highlighting its robust market position and growing emphasis on software-driven connectivity.David Hyde, Senior Channel Account Manager, explained, “We are actively collaborating with local distributors and integrators to ensure they have access to NETGEAR’s cutting-edge networking technology. This initiative will streamline installations, optimize performance, and enhance business efficiency across various sectors.NETGEAR's key strategic priorities moving forward include:• Strengthening partnerships with distributors and system integrators.• Delivering tailored solutions that address Australia’s evolving networking landscape.• Providing enhanced technical support and localized service offerings.“NETGEAR is committed to delivering not just products, but comprehensive solutions that fuel growth, innovation, and efficiency,” concluded CJ Prober. “As businesses across Australia accelerate their digital transformation journeys, we are positioned to provide high-performance, scalable, and future-ready networking solutions that power the next generation of connectivity.”About NETGEARNETGEAR has been at the forefront of networking innovation since 1996, pioneering solutions that power homes, businesses, and service providers worldwide. With a strong emphasis on performance, security, and ease of use, NETGEAR provides a range of high-quality networking solutions designed for Pro AV, cloud-managed networking, and enterprise connectivity.For more information, visit https://www.netgear.com/

