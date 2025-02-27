Exclusive access to Seville’s Feria de Abril available to travelers this May

Join the Feria de Abril festivities with Fernwayer. Horses are one of the highlights of Fernwayer's Feria de Abril experiences.

Fernwayer, the travel marketplace for authentic connections, offers visitors unbeatable day experiences during the Spanish city’s yearly party.

During the week the Feria transforms the streets of Seville into a catwalk, there is a lot of elegance and personal style in each woman’s outfit.” — María Reyes García

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two weeks after the solemn processions of Easter Holy Week, the streets of Seville become populated with horse-drawn carriages and colorfully decorated marquee tents called ‘casetas’. During this week, women in flamenco dress and men in traditional suits dance the Sevillana, while attendees enjoy a sherry and tapas. These typical sights and sounds of Seville’s Feria de Abril have become world-famous and the week-long celebration draws the culturally curious from all over the world.Fernwayer, a travel marketplace that connects thoughtful travelers with authentic experiences worldwide, offers curated experiences and rare access to community-centered festivals such as the Feria de Abril. The Seville Fair is a vibrant celebration oriented around the casetas, private tents owned by families or organizations, and access to them is typically by invitation only. It is essential to know someone to gain entry. This is what this experience provides: an opportunity to experience this festival from an insider’s point of view, and a unique glimpse into Andalusian culture and traditions.Fernwayer’s Feria de Abril experiences , hosted by locals with deep ties to the region and its culture, exemplify the marketplace's commitment to cultural immersion and meaningful connections. These experiences ensure travelers engage with the festival as insiders, not merely as spectators, and leave with a wealth of stories to cherish.The event began in the mid-19th century as a livestock fair. By its second edition, it had already turned into an opportunity for Seville residents to celebrate their local culture and parade through the streets. Due to the commonly high temperatures, the festivities start late at night and reach deep into the early hours. The Feria is a must-do in Seville for anyone interested in experiencing Andalusian culture. Fernwayer offers travelers the opportunity to get off the standard tourism path and experience the Feria under the guidance of a Sevillan, and immerse themselves into a local’s experience of the celebrations.Fernwayer is offering travelers the ability to book a day of highly exclusive access to Feria de Abril. This experience includes a dance masterclass, professional hair & makeup session for women, and a horse-drawn carriage through the city to the Fair. Most importantly, your guide for the day will not only give you an insight into the event but will also get you access to some of the Fair’s famous casetas, private spaces usually closed to visitors, where, among other things, you’ll enjoy a traditional Feria lunch.Experience maker María Reyes García, who is hosting this and other Seville private tours on Fernwayer, says that during the Feria de Abril, “we Sevillians spend a full week enjoying ourselves, meeting friends and celebrating by dancing the Sevillana in typical flamenco dresses and drinking and eating, sharing our joy in the private casetas with family and friends. A million people gather here, and the traditions are passed down from generation to generation. During the week the Feria transforms the streets of Seville into a catwalk, there is a lot of elegance and personal style in each woman’s outfit.”Women interested in experiencing solely the Feria’s beauty ritual can do so. Via its Feria Beauty Ritual experience, Fernwayer is offering exclusive access to a small group, professional hair & make-up session, led by an expert well-versed in the latest flamenco fashion trends.Shorter experiences focused on specific aspects of the Feria de Abril and Sevillian culture are also available via Fernwayer year-round. This includes a Rhythm of Sevillanas experience, one hour where visitors can improve their dancing skills by learning the basics of this classic regional dance. With That Flamenco Look, couples are invited to immerse themselves in the world of flamenco fashion, learn about its history, and have their memories captured by a professional photographer - with the iconic Seville as the backdrop.Fernwayer’s Feria de Abril experiences take place May 3-10, 2025 and are available on an extremely limited basis.STAY FOR THE FERIA DEL CABALLO IN JEREZJerez's Feria del Caballo is taking place May 17-24, 2025. Travelers can book a place to experience the heart of this Andalucian celebration in a private day trip from Seville which includes transport to and from Jerez. This experience includes a visit to a historic park, a traditional lunch, and a horse-drawn carriage ride, as well as a guided visit through the festival itself.ABOUT FERNWAYERFernwayer is a curated marketplace connecting thoughtful travelers with authentic, locally-sourced experiences in Italy, Portugal, Spain, Morocco, and Croatia. As a counterpoint to bundled travel packages and uncurated platforms, Fernwayer offers meaningful alternatives for those seeking immersive, deeper connections. Inspired by the German word “fernweh” (an aching for distant places), Fernwayer’s mission is to craft transformative travel experiences that enrich travelers and the communities they visit. Founded by entrepreneurs passionate about reshaping tourism, Fernwayer champions cultural discovery that is personal, authentic, and enduring.

