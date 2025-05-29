Fernwayer Launches Immersive Private Tours in Mexico City

Explore the magical site of Teotihuacan with Fernwayer's immersive experiences. Discover the stories told by Mexico City's mural with a tour with a contemporary art expert. Learn about the cultural significance of two Mexican staples, corn and agave, with one of Fernwayer's culinary tours.

Curated experiences covering cuisine, culture and history bring travelers closer to Mexico City’s past and present.

Mexico City is one of the most layered and creative places on the planet.” — Vinitaa Jayson

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fernwayer, a travel marketplace for curated premium experiences, announces its launch in Mexico, starting with curated experiences in Mexico City. These private tours in Mexico City are designed by subject experts rooted in the city. Each experience will give travelers unique and intimate insights into different aspects of the city’s history and artistic life.“Mexico City is one of the most layered and creative places on the planet,” says Vinitaa Jayson, Fernwayer’s co-founder. “Every time I visit, I’m reminded how much gets overlooked by surface-level travel. We see the pyramids, but often miss how Teotihuacan’s geometry has shaped urban planning. We eat tacos, but don’t always hear the story of the corn—or how nixtamalization transforms it. We admire the murals, but rarely seek out the stories of resistance and identity behind them. Fernwayer has worked with local experts and cultural curators—historians, artists, photographers, and culinary insiders—to design experiences that reframe the familiar and spotlight what goes unseen—stories that make this city feel so alive.”Mexico City is an impactful, vibrant place whose Indigenous heritage dates back to the 14th century. Once known as Tenochtitlan, it remains one of North America’s most culturally important cities. Fernwayer’s private tours in Mexico City cover its history, gastronomy, art and more. Whether it’s exploring Coyoacán with a local artist, discovering the mysteries of Teotihuacan with an art historian or tasting the best of Mexico City cuisine, these experiences will take travelers beyond the standard tourist routes and provide them with an insider’s view into Mexico City history and what makes it an exciting place today.MEXICO CITY’S NEIGHBORHOODS COME ALIVECDMX’s historic center is well known for its epic colonial architecture, but the best way to discover its charms is with a local. Fernwayer’s Historic Center Past & Present experience is hosted by art historians who will make the architectural styles and famous murals in this area come alive. Not only that, they also guide visitors through contemporary art shows, showing how the city continues to evolve and express itself.Elsewhere, a Coyoacán native will share their unique perspective on this popular Mexico City neighborhood. Travelers can expect to see some of the area’s most prominent sites, get to know its complex history, and visit a workshop showroom of one of its most exciting local artisans. Alternatively, it is also possible to explore this neighborhood through the lens of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera’s time here, two artists who have come to define Mexican art and artists. This private tour includes guided visits to Kahlo’s Blue House and the Anahuacalli Museum.MEXICO’S PREHISPANIC CULTURES PAST & PRESENTTravelers can experience a truly unique day with a Náhuatl-speaking community. Náhuatl is one of 68 Indigenous languages in Mexico, and its speakers take great pride in sharing their ancestral knowledge and traditions.During the one-day experience Living Náhautl’s Culture Today, visitors will travel by car from Mexico City to an Indigenous pueblo in the State of Mexico for a full immersion in the daily rhythms of local life, learning about agricultural practices and engaging in meaningful cultural exchanges. Join a lesson with a native speaker and experience the beauty of the Náhuatl language firsthand. Surrounded by breathtaking landscapes, breathe fresh air and feel the warmth of Mesoamerican hospitality.Another option is to dive into Mexico’s rich history and breathtaking archaeological sites thanks to Fernwayer’s exclusive private tour to Teotihuacan . Teotihuacan, an ancient Mesoamerican city, is one of Mexico’s most revered heritage sites. The hosts, two art historians with a gift for storytelling, will walk travelers through Teotihuacan’s various pyramids and complex history.Visitors can also get intimate with paper crafts and Mexico's ancestral dyes in a 3-hour workshop in the heart of Condesa. Vibrant local pigments like cochineal, Palo de Campeche, and añil, much used throughout Mexican history, will come to life in a crafts session which is deeply rooted both in Mexico’s cultural heritage and modern sustainability.PRIVATE PHOTOGRAPHY TOURS FOR CAPTURING THE MOMENTThese experiences are especially relevant for couples and families seeking mementoes that really are worth treasuring. With a local cultural expert and photographer as hosts, travelers will be shown the best that the city’s famous craft market has to offer.Fernwayer's tours also allow to explore Mexico City’s best crafts market, the Mercado de la Ciudadela. Expect to meet and interact with craftspeople working in various materials and styles, a great way to be introduced to all the types of craft and heritage arts that Mexico has to offer. This market is full of color and vibrancy, the perfect backdrop for unforgettable moments.Another tours includes the discovery of the city within the city, Ciudad Universitaria: the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México’s expansive campus, and UNESCO World Heritage Center. This zone features stunning murals and a beautiful botanical garden. During a private photoshoot tour through the site, find out about its history, architecture, and the famous names who have studied here.In Polanco, one of the city’s most exclusive neighborhoods, travelers can enjoy being guided through welcoming tree-lined streets. Along the way, the host will show the area’s best bakeries, where guests get to try some of the best pastries that the city has to offer. Following each of these private photoshoot tours, the host will share a digital library of edited images directly.MEXICO CITY’S PRESTIGIOUS FOOD SCENEMexico is famous for its corn, which has been a core element of the Mexican diet for thousands of years. Archaeologists have found maize cobs dating back to 4300 BC. Traditionally, the ingredient represented sustenance, fertility, and ancestral wisdom.During the Two Legends: Corn & Agave private food tour in Mexico City , travelers will discover why corn is a much more diverse plant than anyone might imagine. The tour includes a hands-on workshop, using traditional tools and the Nixtamal process, how to transform this magical ingredient into a tortilla.After making a quesadilla and salsa, travelers will take a brief walk through the neighborhood and enjoy a couple of taquería pit stops. Expect to become more closely acquainted with mezcal, a spirit made from agave (a plant the Mexica called Metl, or the tree of wonders), the other essential plant of the region, at an exclusive mezcal tasting session guided by a mezcal expert.In a morning adventure through La Merced, a gastronomical expert will guide through this chaotic and beautiful market. This is a great way to get personally acquainted with a space frequented by locals and full of mouth-watering, authentic flavors.ABOUT FERNWAYERFernwayer is a curated travel platform that connects curious explorers with distinctive, locally-driven experiences across Italy, Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Croatia, Turkey, Greece and now Mexico. Offering an alternative to mainstream tourism, Fernwayer fosters meaningful interactions through immersive cultural engagements. Inspired by the German term “fernweh” (a longing for distant places), Fernwayer is dedicated to designing transformative journeys that benefit both visitors and the communities they encounter. Established by entrepreneurs committed to redefining travel, Fernwayer champions experiences that are deeply personal, culturally rich, and lasting.

