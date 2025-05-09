Fernwayer Introduces Curated Travel Experiences in Cappadocia

Walk through the magical fairy chimneys and learn about the geological wonders of Cappadocia with Fernwayer's local experience makers. Meet the artisans of Cappadocia on one of Fernwayer's crafts experiences. Explore Cappadocia's monasteries and underground cities built by ancient civilizations.

From sunrise photoshoots to wild horse encounters, Fernwayer’s new Cappadocia tours spotlight the region’s surreal landscapes and living cultural heritage.

Cappadocia feels like a dream—but it’s a living, working place with deep traditions” — Vinitaa Jayson

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its launch in Istanbul, Fernwayer—the curated travel marketplace—is expanding its Türkiye experiences to include Cappadocia. Famous for its fairy chimneys, cave dwellings and underground cities, this otherworldly region has been inhabited for thousands of years. Its history lingers in frescoed churches carved into rock, and in enduring handmade crafts like ceramics and textiles.“Cappadocia feels like a dream—but it’s a living, working place with deep traditions,” says Vinitaa Jayson, Fernwayer’s co-founder. “We’ve curated experiences that go beyond sightseeing, encouraging travelers to linger—not just for the balloon rides or the Instagram selfies—but to explore the terrain’s magic, its light and spirituality, and to engage with the imagination this landscape stirs. It’s about keeping the stories of this place alive.”Each morning, hot air balloons float above Göreme, the perfect base for exploring the region. While the surreal landscape draws the eye—and the camera— Fernwayer’s private Cappadocia tours go deeper. Led by expert local hosts, these experiences pair iconic sites with hands-on encounters: time with local artisans, photoshoots at dawn and sunset, and rare moments witnessing the region’s wildlife in motion—from Anatolian buffalo to free-roaming Yılkı horses.FAIRY CHIMNEYS AND ICONIC VALLEYSExplore Cappadocia’s classic sites on one of Fernwayer’s full-day adventures. Guided by an expert and a native Cappadocian, you’ll walk through surreal valleys dotted with fairy chimneys and pigeon houses, with glimpses of centuries-old frescoes along the way. One route explores the region’s north side, including Göreme National Park, artisan ateliers in Avanos, a historic wine cellar, and the dreamlike Devrent Valley—also known as Imagination Valley—where the rocks resemble animals shaped by time and wind. For a broader introduction, the One Day in Cappadocia tour offers a sweeping overview of the region, from panoramic lookouts and signature valleys to the ancient underground city of Kaymaklı.THE ARTISAN TOWN OF AVANOSCappadocia is also famous for its arts and crafts. Avanos is the region’s official artisan hub. This riverside town has been a pottery center for thousands of years, thanks to the Hittites. Today, the tradition lives on in modern ceramic ateliers, where artisans still shape pieces by hand but have adapted the design to meet current demand. Here, you’ll witness live pottery demonstrations and meet master artists and collectors specializing in other crafts, such as handwoven tapestries, jewelry, and Ebru, the art of Turkish marbling.MONASTERIES & UNDERGROUND CITIESTrace the footsteps of ancient civilizations by visiting Cappadocia’s underground cities. Carved into the rocks, these settlements provide ingenious proof of how people here have adapted to their environment, creating complex underground worlds for refuge, survival, and community life. Found mostly in the south, they can be combined with a hike through the Red and Rose Valleys and a visit to Ortahisar Castle. Alternatively, you can explore lesser-known sites, from the ancient village of Mustafapaşa to the frescoed churches of Soğanlı Valley and the hidden Keslik Monastery.PHOTOGRAPHING WILD HORSES AND HOT AIR BALLOONS IN CAPPADOCIACappadocia offers the perfect setting for both seasoned and aspiring photographers. You can enjoy a sunrise portrait session backed by the hot air balloons, run amongst the region’s wild Yılkı horses , or simply take in the sunset after a hike in the valleys. Accompanied by a local photographer, you’ll experience the region through your lens and theirs, leaving with a lasting visual memento of your time in Cappadocia.SALT LAKE & BUFFALO MIGRATIONSWith a bit more time, you can venture further into the rural side of Cappadocia. In Hurmetci Village, capture the seasonal rhythm of the buffalo migration—when thousands move through golden fields and river crossings beneath the setting sun. Meet the villagers who live alongside them and sample buffalo-based treats produced on a local farm. Another option is to visit Tuz Göl (Salt Lake), capturing striking reflection shots of horses and the horizon by playing with light and movement.ABOUT FERNWAYERFernwayer is a curated travel platform that connects curious explorers with distinctive, locally-driven experiences across Italy, Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Croatia, Greece, and Turkey. Offering an alternative to mainstream tourism, Fernwayer fosters meaningful interactions through immersive cultural engagements. Inspired by the German term “fernweh” (a longing for distant places), Fernwayer is dedicated to designing transformative journeys that benefit both visitors and the communities they encounter. Established by entrepreneurs committed to redefining travel, Fernwayer champions experiences that are deeply personal, culturally rich, and lasting.

