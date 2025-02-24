CareRite Thanks Thousands of Healthcare Heroes and Their Families by Hosting Family Fun Day at Nickelodeon Universe

A spectacular Family Fun Day at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park at the American Dream Mall. A heartfelt celebration to truly thank CareRite team members for their dedication and hard work, and to support their children and loved ones for always supporting them. The Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park was fully reserved for CareRite team members and their families, who enjoyed exclusive access to thrilling rides, live entertainment, dance parties with characters from popular Nickelodeon cartoons, carnival-themed food

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- East Rutherford, NJ – CareRite Centers, a leading healthcare organization on the East Coast, hosted a spectacular Family Fun Day at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park at the American Dream Mall on Sunday, February 23rd, as a token of appreciation for all of their incredible team members and their loved ones.The event was a heartfelt celebration to truly thank CareRite team members for their dedication and hard work, and to support their children and loved ones for always supporting them.The CareRite Centers organization, known for its 3-ring logo representing the brand’s synergy between their patients, their team members, and their families, invested in this day of gratitude in an effort to express continued, genuine appreciation for thousands of their network’s healthcare heroes in a venue that exudes laughter, fun, and creating new special memories with their families.The event highlighted CareRite’s ongoing commitment to expressing deep gratitude for their healthcare heroes, with team members from every discipline in subacute care and long-term skilled nursing in attendance, including Nurses, Dietary teams, Housekeeping, Maintenance, Therapeutic Recreation, Physical and Occupational Therapies, and Concierge Services, to name a few.“We are incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to host this magical day for the second year in a row for our staff and their families,” said Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer at CareRite Centers. “This event was a small way of showing how much we value not only the exceptional care our team provides every day, but also the families who support them in their vital roles.”The Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park was fully reserved for CareRite team members and their families, who enjoyed exclusive access to thrilling rides, live entertainment, dance parties with characters from popular Nickelodeon cartoons, carnival-themed food stations, and more! The day was filled with excitement and joy, with families bonding and sharing in the appreciation of the CareRite community.Exciting Raffles and PrizesThe event also featured an array of exciting raffle prizes, generously donated to make the day even more special for attendees. Prizes won by team members and their CareRite kids were a PS5 Gaming Console, a Nintendo Switch, an Xbox, a KitchenAid Mixer, a Nespresso Machine, Dyson Airwrap Hair Tools, Lego Sets, Barbie Dolls, Chef Play Sets, Bluetooth Record Players, AirPods Max Headphones, JBL speakers, and much more!"I came here with my two kids, and they're having a fantastic time,” shared Shua Greenwald, Concierge at Glengariff Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. “They were so excited, and it truly feels like one big family. I want to extend a tremendous thank you to the entire CareRite team for putting this together. We really appreciate it.”CareRite Kids: The Next Generation of Healthcare HeroesOne of the most heartwarming and special opportunities of hosting this Family Fun Day is the opportunity to thank the next generation of healthcare heroes, the children of their team members- CareRite Kids!CareRite Kids in attendance had the opportunity to win some of the most sought-after prizes, including high-tech gadgets and toys, while also having the chance to interact with Nickelodeon characters throughout the day.When asked by their parent if they were enjoying their time, one CareRite Kid from St. James Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center enthusiastically responded, "Yes, this is the BEST DAY EVER!"Team members also expressed their appreciation for the event.“Thank you, CareRite, for this wonderful day—it’s amazing! This is my second year here, and I absolutely love it,” began Santa Espinal, Director of Nursing at The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset. “It’s such a great day for the whole family. Only CareRite does it this right!”Appreciation events such as this are also for the kids of CareRite team members to know that when their parents aren’t home with them, they are making a difference in the world; on the days and nights that they may not be home, they are helping improve the lives of others in meaningful ways.A Heartfelt Thank You“We are so grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to host an event like this, for the second year in a row, for our amazing staff and their families,” shared Akiva Rudner, Chief Operating Officer for CareRite Centers. “The selflessness and dedication of our staff are only possible because of the incredible support that they receive at home. This event was just a small token of our appreciation for all they do, each and every day.”Family Fun Day was a resounding success, bringing together CareRite employees, their families, and loved ones for an unforgettable day of fun, gratitude, and community. This special gathering underscores CareRite’s mission to provide the highest level of care while also fostering a culture of appreciation and support within the organization- and thanking, and hopefully inspiring, the next generation of healthcare professionals, their amazing CareRite Kids.As CareRite continues to thrive in its commitment to care, the company remains deeply thankful for the people who make its work possible, their vital link- their employees and their families.

