VSP St Johnsbury/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A4001466                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 02/24/25 at approx. 1029 hours

STREET: Scott Highway

TOWN: Groton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 1742 Scott Highway

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brock Houghton

AGE: 25 

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

PASSENGER: Erin Smith

AGE: 33

Seatbelt? Yes

City, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: None reported

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle into a pole on Scott Highway in the town of Groton, Vermont. Investigation determined operator (Houghton) had fallen asleep and veered of the road. Houghton's vehicle struck a utility pole and continued down an embankment into a field. Houghton and his passenger reported no injuries. JTB Towing arrived and removed Houghton's vehicle

 

COURT ACTION: No

 

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

