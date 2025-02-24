VSP St Johnsbury/ Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4001466
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 02/24/25 at approx. 1029 hours
STREET: Scott Highway
TOWN: Groton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 1742 Scott Highway
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brock Houghton
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
PASSENGER: Erin Smith
AGE: 33
Seatbelt? Yes
City, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Accord
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: None reported
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle into a pole on Scott Highway in the town of Groton, Vermont. Investigation determined operator (Houghton) had fallen asleep and veered of the road. Houghton's vehicle struck a utility pole and continued down an embankment into a field. Houghton and his passenger reported no injuries. JTB Towing arrived and removed Houghton's vehicle
COURT ACTION: No
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
