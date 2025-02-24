VSP St Johnsbury/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 25A4001466 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley STATION: VSP St Johnsbury CONTACT#: 802-748-3111 DATE/TIME: 02/24/25 at approx. 1029 hours STREET: Scott Highway TOWN: Groton LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 1742 Scott Highway WEATHER: Cloudy ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Brock Houghton AGE: 25 SEAT BELT? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT PASSENGER: Erin Smith AGE: 33 Seatbelt? Yes City, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT VEHICLE YEAR: 2006 VEHICLE MAKE: Honda VEHICLE MODEL: Accord DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end INJURIES: None reported SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle into a pole on Scott Highway in the town of Groton, Vermont. Investigation determined operator (Houghton) had fallen asleep and veered of the road. Houghton's vehicle struck a utility pole and continued down an embankment into a field. Houghton and his passenger reported no injuries. JTB Towing arrived and removed Houghton's vehicle COURT ACTION: No Trooper Jason Haley Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks 802-748-3111

