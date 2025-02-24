HOS DP2 Innovator – Versatile Offshore Support for 2025

Photo Credit: D. Hellin

HOS DP2 Innovator ready for 2025 offshore operations, supporting subsea projects, cable installation, research, and construction with advanced capabilities.

BELLE CHASSE, LA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The HOS DP2 Innovator, a 240-foot multi-purpose offshore support vessel, played a critical role in the 2024 Summer/Fall construction season by successfully supporting the installation of subsea infrastructure for Oregon State University’s (OSU) PacWave South project. Now, this proven offshore asset is immediately available for deployment to support marine projects across the West Coast.Proven Offshore Capabilities for Complex Marine ProjectsAs the first utility-scale, grid-connected wave energy test facility in the U.S., the PacWave South project required a versatile and reliable vessel to assist with subsea cable installation and offshore construction. The HOS DP2 Innovator delivered critical operational support, demonstrating its efficiency, precision, and adaptability in high-stakes offshore environments.With its extensive deck space, advanced navigation systems, and specialized lifting capabilities, the HOS DP2 Innovator is ready for immediate charter, offering a turnkey solution for offshore energy, subsea construction, environmental research, and infrastructure projects.Key Capabilities & Features✔ Subsea Cable Operations – Designed for cable installation, maintenance, and repair in offshore environments.✔ Offshore Construction Support – Provides structural installation and subsea infrastructure deployment.✔ ROV & Diving Support – Fully equipped to assist with subsea inspections, repairs, and research.✔ Environmental & Marine Research – Supports oceanographic studies and offshore monitoring.✔ Full Operational Logistics – Offers onboard accommodations and vessel support for project teams.Technical SpecificationsCrew Accommodations – 16 staterooms, housing up to 44 personnel.Expansive Deck Space – 6,300 ft² with a 1,100 LT cargo capacity.Precision Navigation & Equipment – Moon pool, DGPS, depth sounder, and gyro compass.Heavy Lift Capabilities – 36 MT knuckle boom crane for offshore and subsea lifting.High Performance – 4,520 HP propulsion, reaching speeds up to 12 knots.Now Accepting Immediate Bookings for 2025Following its successful role in the PacWave South project, the HOS DP2 Innovator is now available for charter to support offshore construction, subsea cable installations, environmental research, and energy infrastructure projects across the West Coast.For more information on vessel availability and charter options, contact:R.T. Casey, LLC | 121 Jarrell Dr., Belle Chasse, Louisiana 70037(504) 394-4908 | ✉️ zcasey@rtcasey.comR.T. Casey, LLC is a leader in offshore and subsea engineering, specializing in submarine cable installation, offshore construction, and marine infrastructure support. With a strong commitment to safety, precision, and operational excellence, RTC provides turnkey solutions for renewable energy, telecommunications, and offshore power projects.Ready to discuss your next offshore project? Contact RTC today to secure the HOS DP2 Innovator for 2025.

