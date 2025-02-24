R.T. Casey, LLC Powers the Future of Offshore Energy with PacWave South Completion

Photo Credit: D. Hellin

BELLE CHASSE, LA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- R.T. Casey, LLC (RTC), a trailblazer in offshore construction and subsea engineering, celebrates its key role in advancing Oregon State University’s (OSU) PacWave South project.Designed to be the nation’s first utility-scale, grid-connected wave energy test facility, PacWave South represents a significant step toward transforming how renewable energy is harnessed.Powering Marine Energy InnovationPacWave South is a game-changer for marine energy development, providing a real-world testbed for wave energy converters (WECs) and advancing offshore renewable power. As a turnkey subsea solutions provider, RTC played a key role in deploying critical energy transmission infrastructure, reinforcing its expertise in high-performance cable installation for complex offshore projects.Precision Engineering Meets Renewable InnovationRTC’s contributions to PacWave South included:⚡Subsea Cable Engineering – Designing and installing high-performance subsea cables to withstand the Pacific Ocean’s extreme conditions.⚡Precision Installation – Deploying cutting-edge offshore and terrestrial cable solutions for seamless energy connectivity.⚡Collaborative Execution – Partnering with OSU and industry leaders from the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, and Louisiana to drive innovation.⚡Safety-Driven Operations – Upholding Incident-Free Operations (IFO) standards, ensuring excellence in every phase of the project.Leadership Insight: The Future of Offshore Energy“The PacWave project sets a new benchmark for marine energy, and RTC is honored to have played a critical role,” said Zachary Casey, Project Executive at RTC. “By combining technical expertise, collaboration, and a precision-driven approach, we successfully delivered a project that will drive the future of wave-generated power. This achievement underscores what’s possible when industry leaders work together to innovate and execute at the highest level.”Rachel Cambre, Senior Electrical Project Manager at RTC, added: “This project marks a significant milestone in renewable energy transmission, but its impact extends far beyond wave power. The infrastructure we installed showcases RTC’s expertise in delivering high-performance subsea and terrestrial cable solutions that can support a wide range of offshore energy and communication projects. Whether it’s wave energy, offshore wind, subsea telecommunications, or power transmission, RTC is committed to building the critical infrastructure that drives the future of offshore industries.”RTC: Delivering the Future of Subsea Infrastructure. The PacWave South project further cements R.T. Casey, LLC’s reputation as a leader in subsea and terrestrial cable installations. By delivering seamless integration and innovative engineering, RTC is helping shape the future of offshore energy transmission while reinforcing Oregon State University’s leadership in wave energy conversion (WEC) technology.At R.T. Casey, LLC, we don’t just install cables—we power the future of offshore energy. As experts in subsea and terrestrial cable engineering, we deliver high-performance, precision-driven solutions for renewable energy, telecommunications, and offshore infrastructure projects. Whether it’s the harshest ocean conditions or the most complex energy networks, we get the job done safely, efficiently, and with zero compromise.Need a reliable partner for your next subsea project? Let’s make it happen.Website: www.rtcasey.com Address: 121 Jarrell Drive, Belle Chasse, Louisiana 70037Phone: (504) 394-4908

