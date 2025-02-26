Equator Introduces the Super Washer and Compact Standard Dryer for Efficient Laundry in Small Spaces

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances announces the release of the Equator Super Washer and Compact Standard Dryer, a versatile laundry solution designed for apartments, RVs, boats, and small homes. This 110V washer-dryer set can be stacked or placed side-by-side, making it a practical choice for limited spaces.

"Laundry appliances need to be adaptable to modern living spaces," said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Advanced Appliances. "This set provides the flexibility and functionality needed for compact environments without compromising performance."

The EW 826 washer features a 1.62 cu. ft. capacity and 15 wash programs, including Normal, ECO, Heavy, Allergen, Delicate, Wool, and Sanitize. A Pet Cycle specifically targets pet hair removal. Additional features include foam control, an add-a-sock option, an angled door design, and a secure door lock for user convenience.

The ED 866 vented dryer, with a 3.1 cu. ft. capacity, offers multiple drying cycles, such as 12-minute Refresh, Shoes, Sanitize 165°F, and Allergen 131°F. Equipped with Sensor Dry technology, the dryer automatically adjusts drying time to prevent over-drying and reduce energy use. Other features include Wrinkle Guard, three heat levels, a reversible door, adjustable legs, and touch controls.

Measuring 67 x 23.6 x 22 inches (HxWxD), the Equator Super Washer and Compact Standard Dryer fits efficiently into small spaces while delivering full-size laundry capabilities.

The Equator Super Washer and Compact Standard Dryer is available for $1,099 at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a leader in energy-efficient and space-saving home solutions. Dedicated to innovation, quality, and sustainability, Equator designs appliances that enhance modern living. With a focus on convenience and cutting-edge technology, Equator continues to redefine home essentials.

