Orange County Sports Commission Announces Inaugural OC Sports Awards Gala at Angels Stadium

Orange County Sports Commission announces the inaugural OC Sports Awards Gala, honoring the region's outstanding athletic talent at Angels Stadium June 3, 2025

ANAHEIM , CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orange County Sports Commission announced today the inaugural Orange County Sports Awards Gala, set to honor the region's outstanding athletic talent. The Gala event will take place at the iconic Angels Stadium on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

This prestigious evening will celebrate the accomplishments of athletes, coaches, and sports figures who have significantly impacted Orange County's sports community.

The awards ceremony will highlight excellence in various categories:

• Male High School Athlete of the Year

• Female High School Athlete of the Year

• Male College Athlete of the Year

• Female College Athlete of the Year

• Male Professional Athlete of the Year

• Female Professional Athlete of the Year

• Rising Star Award

• Heart & Hustle

• Philanthropist of the Year

• Icon Award

• Legacy Award

• Lifetime Achievement Award

Awards nominations will be open online March 1-31, 2025.

“Home to a population of 3.2M, within that are some of the most famous, talented, and accomplished athletes in the world, including notable Olympians, NFL greats, CIF legends, and NCAA National Champions,” said Anthony Brenneman, Executive Director, Orange County Sports Commission. There are few places in the country with this level of athletic prowess, and until now, nobody has collectively celebrated it annually. We are changing that with the OC Sports Awards! A first-of-its-kind formal Gala to remind us and the rest of the country why OC is great! This event not only celebrates athletic achievements but also underscores the spirit of sportsmanship and community involvement."

The Gala will feature a red-carpet entrance, award presentations, and speeches from some of the most influential figures in Orange County sports. Attendees will include athletes, coaches, sports journalists, and fans, creating a night of celebration and networking.

Tickets for the Orange County Sports Awards Gala will be available April 2025 at ocsportsawards.org, The event's proceeds benefit the Orange County Sports Commission, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to continue to support the regions sports initiatives.

For ticket information, sponsorship opportunities, or to nominate candidates for the awards, please visit ocsportsawards.org.

Join us in celebrating the heart and soul of Orange County sports at this historic event.

About the Orange County Sports Commission

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, made up of a collection of destinations, corporate and community partners to improve Orange County’s economic, social, and cultural vitality through sport. OCSC pursues, supports, and attracts sporting events and business opportunities to the county that will positively impact our communities. Economic impact of the sports events brought to Orange County by the Sports Commission have amassed more than $300 million and include NCAA Championships, global conferences such as NAAM, TEAMS, and is home to the county’s largest convention center. For more information visit: www.ocsportscommission.org

