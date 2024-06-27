Scott Boras, MLB Agent to be Inducted into California Sports Hall of Fame

Scott Boras attending the annual high school tournament, Boras Baseball Classic in Southern California

With over 40-years representing top MLB talent from around the globe, Boras to be inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame Class, Sunday, June 30th

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Named by Forbes as the Most Powerful Sports Agent in the World, for eight consecutive years, Scott Boras will be inducted into the California Sports Hall of Fame June 30, 2024, in Ontario, CA.

The son of a dairy farmer from Elk Grove, CA, Boras pursued his passion for baseball early prior to attending University of the Pacific. He would eventually play Minor League ball with the St. Louis Cardinals (1974-77) and Chicago Cubs (1977-78) organizations.

Known for his record-breaking MLB player contracts and dominating the player representation field for over four decades, this induction makes Boras a three-time Hall of Fame player agent.

“My entrance into the realm of player representation had an uncommon beginning. I worked in Chicago as a medical malpractice attorney before getting a phone call from my former teammate Mike Fischlin, for assistance with his contract. From there I realized I could really make a difference being an advocate for players. The rest, I suppose, is history. My work in player representation has allowed me to give back to the sport, that has given me so much. One of my greatest passions is the work my Foundation does in helping young athletes achieve their dreams and I look forward to continuing the work in the community. I am grateful to the California Sports Hall of Fame for the recognition.”

– Scott Boras, Founder & CEO, Boras Corp

Notable career achievements include:

• Negotiating 16 record-breaking contracts and 34 agreements totaling at least $100 million.

• Owns the most salary arbitration victories (21) in Major League history.

• Advised 177 players selected in the 1st round of the annual Amateur Draft, including 13 number one picks.

• Only sports agent to have negotiated over a billion dollars in free-agent contracts, and has done so three times.

• Represented four Hall of Fame players with Adrián Beltré, Greg Maddux, Ivan Rodriguez, and Roberto Alomar.

• Has also represented 13 Most Valuable Players, 11 Cy Young winners, 13 Rookie of the Year recipients, 101 Gold Glove winners, and 97 Silver Slugger honorees.

Boras perhaps is proudest of the continued efforts of the Boras Foundation, which assists in helping amateur players succeed and exposing them to elite coaching and competition. The Foundation’s mission is to create an environment where players are uninhibited by financial constraints that can create roadblocks to the growth of a young athlete.

Through the Foundation’s efforts approximately 2,500 athletes have received over $300 million in Division l scholarships, an important milestone as Boras is a big advocate of education and using sport as a means for such access.

Along with Boras, the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 includes Lakers Iron Man A.C. Green, 2000 National Football League MVP Marshall Faulk, University of Southern California All American and 15-year NFL quarterback Rodney Peete and legendary sports photographer Andrew D. Bernstein. Roy Firestone (Hall of Fame Class of 2022) will be the Master of Ceremonies for the Inductee Gala.

The induction ceremony and gala will be held at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California, June 30, 2024. The event starts with a reception at 4 p.m., followed by a dinner and induction ceremony beginning at 5 p.m.

For more information on the California Sports Hall of Fame and to purchase tickets please visit, californiasportshalloffame.org.

ABOUT BORAS CORP

The namesake agency of Scott Boras, sports' most powerful agent, Boras Corporation had more than

$3.8 billion in active MLB contracts under management as of Forbes' 2022 agency ranking. Boras has negotiated some of the biggest professional sports contracts in the world, including Bryce Harper's $330 million deal with the Phillies, Corey Seager's $325 million deal with the Rangers and Gerrit Cole's $324 million deal with the Yankees, among others. For more, follow Boras Corp on Instagram.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA SPORTS HALL OF FAME

The California Sports Hall of Fame, operated by the Greater Ontario Sports & Entertainment Authority was founded by Christian Okoye, former all-pro running back for the Kansas City Chiefs. With support from some of the biggest names in sports from the State of California, this influential organization was formed to honor our sports heroes, support struggling athletes, highlight California Sports history, and promote education through sports. The organization assists young struggling athletes and Olympic hopefuls who cannot support themselves while training for competitions. Once a year, an induction ceremony is held to honor the accomplishments and contributions of the men and women who have excelled in their respective areas of sports and sports media in the State of California first, nationally and worldwide. For more, visit, californiasportshalloffame.org