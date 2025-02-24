Learn more about Washington State Ferries’ recommendation for new Fauntleroy terminal

SEATTLE – After extensive community input, Washington State Ferries has selected a concept for a new Fauntleroy terminal. The public is invited to learn more about this option through an online open house and virtual information session.

WSF’s recommendation features a more efficient design, providing more space to load and unload passengers. The recommended new terminal would hold 124 to 155 vehicles on the dock, compared to just 80 today.

“Continuing our robust community engagement on the project, we are hosting a virtual information session and an online open house to share the screening results and alternative selected for further environmental review,” said Senior Director of External Relations John Vezina. “We received more than 1,300 comments and hosted seven community meetings, 32 advisory group meetings and two online open houses.

Community feedback helped us evaluate alternatives and identify an alternative to advance into the environmental review phase.”

WSF needs to replace the aging Fauntleroy terminal to maintain safe and reliable ferry service for the more than 2 million people traveling the “Triangle” route each year. The current terminal, which was built in the 1950s, connects West Seattle with Vashon Island and the Kitsap Peninsula.

The new design avoids nearby Cove Park. WSF also will refine the plan to minimize effects to other environmentally sensitive areas.

The online open house and virtual information session will include the same information.

Online open house information

When: Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, March 21

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/fauntleroy-ferry-terminal

Virtual information session information

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 11

Where: Zoom, bit.ly/FauntleroyMarch11

Details: Advance registration required. The week after the information session, a video recording will be available on the project webpage.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest access, visit the state’s drive-in WiFi hotspot location finder.

