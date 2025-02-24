USPA Expands Fire Watch Services in Austin Amid Pipe Bursts

Emergency Fire Watch Services Deployed in Austin

Emergency Fire Watch Deployed in Austin Following Burst Pipes and Flooded Buildings

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Austin recovers from the recent Arctic blast, local businesses are now facing a new crisis—burst pipes, water damage, and inoperable fire suppression systems. In response, USPA Nationwide Security is rapidly deploying additional fire watch personnel throughout the Austin region to meet the surge in demand.

"Business owners are discovering flooding and damaged fire protection systems as frozen pipes begin to thaw," said Brian Fitzgibbons, Director of Fire Watch Services. "Without operable alarms or sprinklers, fire hazards increase exponentially. That’s why we’ve ramped up fire watch operations in Austin."

Why Fire Watch is Critical After a Freeze

When fire suppression systems go offline due to water damage, buildings become non-compliant with fire codes and more vulnerable to electrical fires. NFPA 601 mandates fire watch procedures in these situations to prevent disaster.

USPA’s trained fire watch guards are now actively monitoring businesses, residential buildings, and industrial facilities across Austin, Round Rock, and Travis County, ensuring safety and compliance while repairs are underway.

Who Needs Emergency Fire Watch?

Property owners should immediately arrange fire watch services if their buildings experience:

✅ Sprinkler system failures due to burst pipes

✅ Fire alarms offline from water damage

✅ Compromised electrical panels from flooding

✅ Heating systems malfunctioning after the freeze

Call Now for Immediate Fire Watch in Austin

"If your fire safety system is down due to water damage, fire watch service in Austin is essential. Call (800) 214-1448 now for trained fire watch personnel."

📞 For 24/7 Fire Watch Service in Austin, call (800) 214-1448.

As Austin works to recover, USPA Nationwide Security remains on high alert, ensuring fire hazards don’t add to the devastation.

