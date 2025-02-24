Connekkt Media Acquires Leading Hollywood Marketing Agency Mob Scene

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONNEKKT MEDIA ACQUIRES LEADING HOLLYWOOD MARKETING AGENCY MOB SCENEConnekkt Media, one of Asia’s largest and most successful media and entertainment-technology companies, has announced the acquisition of Mob Scene, a premier Hollywood marketing agency specializing in film studios, television networks, and streaming services.Known for its bold and emotionally resonant campaigns, Mob Scene recently delivered marketing for major films, including Dune: Part Two, Avatar: Way of Water, Barbie, and A Complete Unknown, showcasing their diverse expertise. The company also serves as the marketing content gatekeeper for the franchises of Fast & Furious, Stranger Things, Kung-Fu Panda, Minions and many more. Greg Bedrosian and Mohit Pareek from Drake Star acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Mob Scene.Varun Mathur, Co-Founder of Connekkt Media, stated: “Mob Scene is the gold standard in Hollywood film marketing and we are beyond thrilled to join forces with them to bring their creative marketing capability to partners across UK, Europe, Middle East, India and the rest of Asia. As a global media company with its origin in India, this acquisition marks a strategic expansion for us into the US and the rest of North America. With the unique combination of Mob Scene’s industry leading creative marketing capability and our class leading technology we will be able to deliver outstanding value to our clients and consumers by driving targeted and measurable marketing impact across mediums, geographies and formats.”Under the new agreement, Tom Grane, Co-Founder and CEO of Mob Scene, will remain at the company’s helm. He stated: “Joining forces with Connekkt Media marks an exciting new chapter for Mob Scene. Their cutting-edge media technology and deep understanding of global entertainment align perfectly with our creative vision. This partnership will allow us to push the boundaries of storytelling, expand our reach into dynamic new markets, and continue delivering innovative, emotionally compelling campaigns that resonate with audiences worldwide.”Connekkt Media is a global media and media-tech company with operations spanning its movie studio business that produces some of Asia’s biggest films, to its AI powered rights marketplace and B2B streaming content solutions. Connekkt Media’s film studio lineup includes the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer Vrusshabha, the biopic on music maestro Ilaiyaraaja – starring Dhanush and a high octane action film in Hindi featuring the country’s top action star.Founded by Tom Grane and Brian Daly in 2006, Mob Scene is a renowned creative agency offering large-scale production, trailers, promos, branded content, documentaries, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. https://www.mobscene.com/ CONTACT FOR MORE DETAILS:MOB SCENEFlorence Graceflo@gracepr.net+1 310-994-4418CONNEKKTDeepak SahuDeepaksahupr@gmail.com+91 9820553919

