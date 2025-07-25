Good Deed Entertainment Acquires 'An Open Door': Temple Grandin Documentary Premieres August 12

Documentary with 27 festival awards highlights Dr. Temple Grandin's impactful work in autism advocacy and animal welfare

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Deed Entertainment is proud to announce the acquisition and upcoming worldwide release of An Open Door, a powerful new documentary celebrating the extraordinary life and legacy of Dr. Temple Grandin. The film, directed by award-winning filmmaker John Barnhardt and presented by Colorado State University, will be available to stream on digital platforms starting August 12, 2025. Pre-orders are now available on Apple TV An Open Door chronicles Dr. Temple Grandin's groundbreaking contributions as a champion of humane livestock treatment, autism advocacy, and neurodiversity. Through intimate reflections in her own words, alongside insights from colleagues, industry professionals, and those she has inspired, the film highlights her journey from a child who didn't speak until age three and a half to a world-renowned CSU professor, author, and innovator. Grandin's designs handle half the cattle in the United States, and her advocacy has reshaped perceptions of autism, earning her accolades such as USA TODAY's 2025 Women of the Year and being named one of Time's 100 most influential people in the world.The genesis of An Open Door began in 2020, when executive producer John Festervand, inspired by conversations with his neighbor, Dr. Temple Grandin, envisioned a new way to tell her story. A pivotal moment came in 2021 during a keynote speech where Grandin's presentation on neurodiversity captivated an audience, sparking Festervand's collaboration with director John Barnhardt and a dedicated team, including Colorado State University students, to create a documentary showcasing Grandin's roles as a researcher, teacher, and influencer, opening doors for others.Directed and produced by John Barnhardt, with executive producer John Festervand, An Open Door is a testament to Grandin's enduring impact. "I've learned more from Temple just being around her than from any book, and I've tried to convey that with this film," said Barnhardt. "At 77, Temple continues to live with purpose, inspiring millions by showing that different minds are essential for solving global problems."Festervand added, “The film has been accepted into 72 festivals, earned 27 individual awards, and has been featured in 26 states and nine countries—an incredible testament to its global impact.”About Good Deed EntertainmentGood Deed Entertainment is an independent distributor committed to bringing compelling stories to audiences worldwide through innovative and impactful filmmaking.About Dr. Temple GrandinDr. Temple Grandin is a University Distinguished Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University, where she has taught students and mentored graduate students for 35 years. She is also a leading consultant on livestock handling, and a prominent advocate for autism and neurodiversity. Her work has been featured in Time Magazine, The New York Times, and the Emmy-winning HBO film Temple Grandin. She continues to mentor students and advocate for inclusive opportunities for individuals with neurodiversity.Website: https://www.templegrandindocumentary.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thetemplegrandinproject/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/An-Open-Door/100091582362636/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3x2Z3rksvhBDjPssWIikbg For more information, contact:

