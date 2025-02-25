ACRO SERVICE CORPORATION APPOINTS HUSHEDAR MEHTA AS CHIEF CUSTOMER SUCCESS OFFICER

Hushedar Mehta Acro's solutions include Staffing, Managed Service Provider (MSP) programs, Vendor Management System (VMS), Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Independent Contractor Vetting and Retention, and other custom solutions.

Acro Service Corporation appoints a new Chief Customer Service Officer, Hushedar Mehta.

His ability to forge robust client relationships and propel business expansion will significantly help Acro strengthen its partnerships and enhance the value it provides to its clients.” — Ron Shahani, chairman and CEO of Acro Service Corporation

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acro Service Corporation announced today that Hushedar (Hush) Mehta has been appointed chief customer success officer. Hushedar brings a wealth of experience in business development, marketing, and customer success, spanning various industries such as automotive, government, banking, insurance, and utilities.

"Hush's profound expertise in customer success, strategic growth, and consultative sales makes him an invaluable asset to our leadership team," stated Ron Shahani, chairman and CEO of Acro Service Corporation. "His demonstrated capability to forge robust client relationships and propel business expansion will significantly aid Acro in fortifying our partnerships and enhancing the value we provide to our clients."

In his new capacity, Hushedar will lead Acro's sales, marketing, and proposal departments. He will also drive the company’s new business development efforts and collaborate with and support Acro’s divisional leaders to drive customer success and growth initiatives across clients in all divisions.

Hushedar joins Acro from CGI Technologies and Solutions, where he served as vice president of Michigan, managing a diverse portfolio while spearheading strategic initiatives. Prior to that, he held leadership positions at Allegis Group, Tata Group, and Mahindra Group, where he effectively scaled businesses, developed innovative solutions, and established significant industry partnerships.

"I am excited to join Acro Service Corporation and look forward to working with our talented team to enhance customer success and drive strategic growth," said Hush Mehta. "Acro has a strong reputation for delivering innovative workforce solutions. I am eager to build on that foundation by strengthening client relationships, expanding our reach, and ensuring we continue to provide exceptional value to our partners."

Hushedar resides in Rochester, Mich., with his wife, Despina, and their children, Zoish and Kayan.

About Acro Service Corporation

Acro is one of the nation’s largest staffing firms and provides Total Talent Management (TTM) solutions to Fortune 500 multinational firms and U.S. public-sector entities. Acro's solutions include Staffing, Managed Service Provider (MSP) programs, Vendor Management System (VMS), Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Independent Contractor Vetting and Retention, and other custom solutions. Acro was incorporated in 1982, has 30 U.S. offices and offices in Canada, Europe, and Asia, and derives over $500 million in annual revenue. It is a decorated company with industry recognitions, including the National Best & Brightest Companies to Work For, inclusion in the Staffing Industry Analyst's Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and is a Corporate Plus Member of the National Minority Supplier Development Council.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.