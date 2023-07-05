Acro Service Corp. Named Top 50 Privately Held Company, Building on Its DE&I Recognition

Craine's Detroit confirms Acro's position within the top 25% of companies, solidifying its reputation for excellence and industry leadership.

LIVONIA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acro Service Corporation (Acro), a leading Comprehensive Workforce Solutions provider, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious list of Top 50 Privately Held Companies for 2023. This recognition comes shortly after Acro's remarkable win of the Omni Inclusive DE&I Award at the TIARA Awards (Talent International Annual Recruitment Awards).

The Top 50 Privately Held Companies list, published by Crain's Detroit on May 29th, showcases the top-performing privately held companies in the targeted Midwest region. The Privately-Held Companies (Private 200) list lists the largest privately held companies in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, and Washtenaw counties that do not have stock traded on a public exchange.

Requirements to be listed as the top 25% (Top 50) of this list requires four years of financial growth and business expansion. Acro's presence on this list confirms its exceptional growth and industry leadership and solidifies its position as a prominent privately held company in the United States. With over 40 years of history and primarily organic growth, Acro has continuously demonstrated its dedication to excellence and outstanding talent management solutions.

In addition to this recent recognition, Acro has earned numerous industry acknowledgments, including being named among the 'National Best & Brightest Companies to Work For.' Acro recently received the Omni Inclusive DE&I Award at the TIARA Awards. This award highlights Acro's unwavering dedication to the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) movement. With 40 years in operation, the company keeps the foundation of being the solution corporations need and trust while navigating the ever-changing workforce landscape.

Since 1982, Acro Service Corporation (Acro) has excelled as a minority-owned business enterprise (MBE) certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Ranking among the top 50 out of 20,000+ staffing companies in the US, Acro's industry leadership is solidified. The company's prestigious recognition as a Corporate Plus® Member further underscores its proven capabilities to deliver exceptional services on large-scale contracts across multiple geographies.

To learn more about Acro Service Corporation and its award-winning Total Talent Management solutions, please visit www.acrocorp.com.

About Acro Service Corporation

Acro is one of the largest minority-owned Total Talent Management (TTM) solutions providers to Fortune 500 multinational firms and public-sector entities in the U.S. Acro’s solutions include Staffing, Managed Service Provider (MSP) programs, Vendor Management System (VMS), Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Independent Contractor Vetting and Retention, and other custom solutions. Acro was incorporated in 1982, has 30 U.S. offices and offices in Canada, Europe, and Asia, and derives over $450 million in annual revenue. It is a decorated company with industry recognitions, including the National Best & Brightest Companies to Work For, inclusion in the Staffing Industry Analyst’s Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., and is a Corporate Plus Member of the National Minority Supplier Development Council.