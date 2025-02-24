INDEPENDENCE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCES JARVIS SACKMAN DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS RETENTION AND EXPANSION

Jarvis Sackman Director of Business Retention & Expansion - IEDP

The establishment of a dedicated business retention and expansion director shows our emphasis on supporting our existing businesses in Independence.” — Tom Lesnak

INDEPENDENCE, MO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Independence Economic Development Partnership (IEDP) is pleased to announce Jarvis Sackman has joined the organization in the role of Director of Business Retention and Expansion.

“The establishment of a dedicated business retention and expansion director shows our emphasis on supporting our existing businesses and making sure they have everything they need to continue to grow their business in Independence,” said Tom Lesnak, President/CEO Independence Chamber of Commerce and Independence Economic Development Partnership. “Research shows that 90% of all new employment growth in a community comes from the businesses already in the community. Through direct business engagement and data analysis, we can help foster long-term business stability and growth."

In this new role, Sackman will focus on building relationships and connecting people, finding solutions to keep businesses local, and helping to find workforce solutions to make Independence a thriving community.



ABOUT INDEPENDENCE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP (IEDP)

The Independence Economic Development Partnership is a non-profit, public/private partnership, which was established in 2022 for the purpose of supporting and enhancing the economic growth of Independence. Our mission is to support the economic growth of Independence through the creation of new employment opportunities and the attraction of private capital investment. By working collaboratively, we help provide business leadership, bipartisan problem-solving, and data-driven strategies to get results for the businesses of the City of Independence, MO. Our available data systems compile the latest trends, research, and recommendations for doing business in the area. We communicate ideas for increased revenue and location scouting. IEDP is focused on initiatives that will create a city-wide impact. To learn more, visit https://ichamber.biz/iedp/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.