Trade, Industry, and Competition on NUMSA picket outside IDC

The government acknowledges the concerns raised by NUMSA regarding the impact of ArcelorMittal South Africa’s (AMSA) decision to wind down its long steel business. We recognize the significance of this matter for workers, the broader steel industry, and the economy.

NUMSA staged a picket outside the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to voice their demands. The Minister is awaiting the memorandum to be presented by the board regarding these demands. Once received, the Minister will consider the issues raised and respond appropriately.

The Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (the dtic) remains committed to engaging all stakeholders, including AMSA, organised labour, and industry partners, to find sustainable solutions. We continue to explore all possible avenues to avert job losses, support affected workers, and ensure the resilience of South Africa’s steel sector.

We urge all parties to engage constructively as we work towards interventions that protect industrial capacity while securing long-term economic stability. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving local industries and safeguarding employment opportunities.

For enquiries:

Yamkela Fanisi

Ministerial Spokesperson Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

E-mail: YFanisi@thedtic.gov.za

Cell: 076 034 6551

#GovZAupdates